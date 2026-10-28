US-Iran war bill reaches $47.1 billion 

TEHRAN — The cost of the US war against Iran reached an estimated $47.1 billion by October 16, with bombs, missiles and other munitions accounting for more than 60% of the total, according to figures the Pentagon provided to US lawmakers, The New York Times reported.

The estimate, disclosed to congressional national security committees last week, highlights the mounting financial burden of the military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, as well as the pressure on American weapons inventories and military resources.

Despite US President Donald Trump holding back, at least for the time being, from resuming major combat operations, the Pentagon incurred an additional $3.5 billion in costs over approximately six weeks, compared with the estimates previously shared with Congress.

The figures provide an unusual, unclassified breakdown of the expenses incurred by the US armed services, including the costs of deploying forces, maintaining military operations, replacing damaged equipment and transporting supplies.

However, congressional officials cautioned that the $47.1 billion estimate does not represent the full financial cost of the war, with several significant expenditures still excluded from the Pentagon’s accounting.

Munitions account for $29 billion

According to the figures cited by The New York Times, the US military has spent approximately $29 billion on munitions since the war began, making bombs, missiles and other weapons the largest component of the reported expenditure.

The extensive use of ammunition has depleted global inventories of several critical weapons, including Patriot air-defense interceptors, while supplies have also been diverted from US military commands in Europe and Asia to support operations related to the war.

The scale of the expenditure raises questions about the sustainability of prolonged high-intensity military operations and the resources required to replenish depleted stockpiles.

The Pentagon has also spent $6.1 billion replacing dozens of damaged or destroyed combat aircraft, weapons systems, and other military equipment.

These replacement costs illustrate how the financial burden extends beyond the direct expenditure on weapons used in combat to include the loss of valuable military assets.

Air Force, Navy and Army face mounting costs

The Pentagon’s breakdown shows that the US Air Force has spent approximately $7.6 billion operating dozens of fighter and bomber squadrons involved in the military mission.

The Navy has incurred around $1.5 billion in costs associated with deploying more than two dozen warships, including several aircraft carriers, while maintaining Army forces in the region has cost approximately $2.1 billion.

According to US Central Command, more than 50,000 American troops are assigned to the war mission.

The figures also reveal additional expenditures on specialized military operations and logistical support. The Pentagon has spent $645 million to deploy and sustain several thousand Special Operations personnel in the region.

US Transportation Command has incurred $92.2 million in costs for moving supplies and equipment, while US Cyber Command has spent $14 million on cyber support operations.

A congressional official, speaking anonymously to discuss information provided to lawmakers, also disclosed that $24.5 million had been spent on internal medical support for US service members.

The Pentagon has reported that 18 American service members have been killed and more than 860 injured in the war.

Official estimate excludes major expenses

Despite the scale of the reported spending, congressional officials said the actual cost of the war was almost certainly higher than the Pentagon’s estimate.

According to The New York Times, the administration’s calculations excluded $1.5 billion in fuel and other expenses that the Trump administration had requested through a supplemental funding proposal intended to cover the war’s costs.

The estimate also did not include the cost of repairing or rebuilding US military facilities damaged or destroyed by Iranian attacks, including the US Navy’s base in Manama, Bahrain.

The Pentagon has indicated that some damaged facilities could be closed permanently or left unreconstructed. However, if the US military or host countries decide to rebuild them, congressional officials estimate that the bill could reach tens of billions of dollars.

Such expenses could substantially increase the overall financial burden, particularly if Washington decides to restore damaged infrastructure while simultaneously replenishing weapons inventories and maintaining its regional military presence.

The extent of the additional costs remains uncertain, and the figures disclosed so far should therefore be treated as a partial accounting rather than a final assessment of the war’s financial consequences.

Washington seeks up to $70 billion in additional military funding

The disclosure comes as US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Trump administration seek as much as $70 billion in emergency military spending to cover the costs of the war against Iran and finance additional weapons and personnel.

The request underscores the growing financial demands associated with the campaign, particularly as the Pentagon faces the dual challenge of sustaining military operations and replacing equipment and ammunition already expended or lost.

The unclassified figures provided to Congress offer a rare glimpse into the financial accounting of a war whose costs have largely remained undisclosed by the Pentagon’s senior leadership.

The reported $47.1 billion in spending, combined with excluded fuel costs, potential reconstruction expenses and the administration’s request for additional funding, indicates that the final bill could rise substantially beyond the amount currently acknowledged.

For Washington, the financial consequences extend beyond the immediate costs of military operations to the long-term task of replenishing strategic weapons reserves, restoring damaged facilities and maintaining military readiness across other regions.

The Pentagon has not immediately responded to The New York Times’ request for comment on the figures.

While the final cost of the war remains undetermined, the disclosed estimates highlight the considerable financial resources consumed by the US military campaign and the additional expenditures Washington may face as it addresses the consequences of the conflict.