Former Iran captain Hassan Habibi passes away

TEHRAN – Hassan Habibi, former captain and head coach of Iran’s national football team and former coach of Pas football club, passed away in Tehran after a prolonged illness.

Habibi, one of the most influential figures in Iranian football, was the first captain to lead Team Melli to the AFC Asian Cup title in 1968. Widely respected for his leadership, dignity and professionalism, he passed away just one day after the death of former Iranian footballer Hamid Alidoosti.

Habibi rose to prominence during the emergence of modern football in Iran. As a captain and natural leader, he played a significant role in guiding a generation of young footballers who went on to shape the future of the national team.

Habibi also served as head coach of Iran's national team during the qualifying campaign for the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games. Although Iran secured qualification under his leadership, the team ultimately did not participate in the final tournament following the country's decision to boycott the Games.

At club level, Habibi also coached Esteghlal and Pas Tehran, leaving his mark on two of the most historic clubs in Iranian football.

During his playing career, Habibi was a commanding and uncompromising central defender, renowned for his strength, authority and leadership. His natural captaincy and commanding presence made him a respected figure in every team he represented.

He was also the first Iranian football coach to obtain an international coaching qualification, marking an important milestone in the development of coaching standards in the country.

Habibi is widely regarded as one of the ten most influential figures in the history of Iranian football. His contribution to the game spanned nearly four decades, during which he played an important role as a player, captain and coach.

Tehran Times extends its deepest condolences to Habibi's family and the Iranian football community on his passing.