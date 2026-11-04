TEHRAN- A mobile public library named in memory of the students martyred in the Shajareh Tayyebeh school tragedy has been dispatched to Minab, Hormozgan province, to expand access to library and cultural services in areas without public libraries.

Established by the Public Libraries Foundation of Iran, the mobile library was officially inaugurated on Wednesday morning near the cemetery of the student martyrs in Minab, as part of ceremonies commemorating the November 4 National Student Day and the schoolchildren who lost their lives, Mehr reported.

The library has been named the “Shajareh Tayyebeh School Martyrs Memorial” in tribute to the students, with its activities also intended to keep their memory alive through cultural and reading promotion programs.

The mobile facility will serve neighborhoods and communities in Minab that lack access to public libraries, providing residents with reading materials and library services. It will also organize cultural and literary activities for children, teenagers and other members of the community.

The initiative is part of efforts to make library services more accessible and promote a culture of reading beyond areas with established library facilities.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, became the site of a devastating massacre as the United States and Israel initiated their strikes against Iran.

While dozens of girls and boys aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their lessons, the school was targeted by a missile strike that caused the building to collapse, trapping children and teachers beneath the rubble. Iranian authorities confirmed a final death toll of 168 people, with at least 95 others wounded, marking one of the most harrowing incidents of the conflict's opening day.

Despite attempts by US and Israeli authorities to distance themselves from the carnage as images of the tragedy spread across social media, detailed forensic and digital investigations have painted a starkly different picture.

An analysis by Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit, utilizing over a decade of satellite imagery and recent video clips, revealed that the school was a clearly distinct civilian facility, separated from any adjacent military sites for at least ten years. Furthermore, witness accounts and satellite-based analyses confirmed that the school was triple tapped by three separate, deliberate strikes, leaving no doubt about the nature of the attack.

The international community has faced mounting evidence regarding the responsibility for this atrocity, with investigations from major global outlets including The New York Times, BBC Verify, CBC, and NPR all concluding that the United States was responsible for the strike.

These findings have raised fundamental questions about the intelligence used to justify the bombing, as the patterns of the strike suggest a direct targeting of a civilian educational institution. The Minab school tragedy now stands as a somber testament to the immense human cost of the aggression and a focal point for those demanding international accountability.

SAB/