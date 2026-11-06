TEHRAN – A group of Iranian artists from the fields of theater, cinema, television and music visited the southern city of Minab on the occasion of National Students' Day on Wednesday, paying tribute to the schoolchildren killed in a US-Israeli attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School.

The artists visited the school, which was targeted in an attack that claimed the lives of a 168 innocent students and teachers, and later attended the martyrs' cemetery in Minab to pay their respects.

The gathering was intended to honor the memory of the victims and express solidarity with the families of the children who lost their lives in the attack.

Among the artists taking part in the visit were theater figures Maryam Motaref, Davoud Fathali-Beigi and Atash Taqipour, filmmakers Babak Khajehpasha and Ensieh Shah-Hosseini, and actors Bahram Ebrahimi and Alireza Ostadi.

Musician Mohammad Fereshtehnejad, along with cultural and media figures including Sepideh Sadat Hajipour, Seyyed Saeid Seyyedzadeh, Alireza Hosseini, Mehdi Kouhian, Meysam Zandi, Mahmoud Gabarloo, Ali Shirmohammadi and Sepideh Heydarabadi, also joined the delegation.

The visit brought together artists from different cultural disciplines to commemorate the young victims and reaffirm the role of the artistic community in preserving their memory.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, became the site of a devastating massacre as the United States and Israel initiated their strikes against Iran.

While dozens of girls and boys aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their lessons, the school was targeted by a missile strike that caused the building to collapse, trapping children and teachers beneath the rubble. Iranian authorities confirmed a final death toll of 168 people, with at least 95 others wounded, marking one of the most harrowing incidents of the conflict's opening day.

Despite attempts by US and Israeli authorities to distance themselves from the carnage as images of the tragedy spread across social media, detailed forensic and digital investigations have painted a starkly different picture.

An analysis by Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit, utilizing over a decade of satellite imagery and recent video clips, revealed that the school was a clearly distinct civilian facility, separated from any adjacent military sites for at least ten years. Furthermore, witness accounts and satellite-based analyses confirmed that the school was triple tapped by three separate, deliberate strikes, leaving no doubt about the nature of the attack.

The international community has faced mounting evidence regarding the responsibility for this atrocity, with investigations from major global outlets including The New York Times, BBC Verify, CBC, and NPR all concluding that the United States was responsible for the strike.

These findings have raised fundamental questions about the intelligence used to justify the bombing, as the patterns of the strike suggest a direct targeting of a civilian educational institution. The Minab school tragedy now stands as a somber testament to the immense human cost of the aggression and a focal point for those demanding international accountability.

SAB/

