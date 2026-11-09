Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘There Will Be Blood’ to be shown at IAF

TEHRAN – The Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran will screen “There Will Be Blood,” a 2007 American epic period drama film co-produced, written, and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, on Monday.

The 158-minute movie will be shown at 5 p.m. at the Nasseri Hall of the IAF and will be followed by a review session in the presence of film critic Mehrzad Danesh, journalist Alireza Bahrami, and cultural activist Reza Mirmehrabi.

It is loosely based on the 1927 novel “Oil!” by Upton Sinclair and stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Kevin J. O'Connor, Ciarán Hinds, and Dillon Freasier. The film follows silver miner-turned-oilman Daniel Plainview (Day-Lewis) as he embarks on a ruthless quest for wealth during the Californian oil boom in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Critics see the film as a commentary on the nature of capitalism and greed, and its inherent national presence in America. Others have noted themes of faith, religion, and family.

It received acclaim from critics, with praise for the cinematography, Anderson's direction and screenplay, music, and performances of Day-Lewis and Dano. The National Board of Review, the American Film Institute, and the National Society of Film Critics named it one of the top-ten films of 2007.

The film was nominated for eight awards at the 80th Academy Awards, winning two (Best Actor for Day-Lewis and Best Cinematography for Elswit) and received numerous other accolades. It topped various lists of the best films of the 2000s.

Paul Thomas Anderson, 56, is an American filmmaker. Often described as one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation, he is the recipient of numerous accolades, including three Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and four BAFTAs, as well as a nomination for a Grammy Award.

He is the only person to have won the Academy Award for Best Director and directorial prizes at Europe's three major film festivals: Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, and the Berlin International Film Festival. In addition to those accolades, he won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival.

SS/SAB

