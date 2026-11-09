Document for development of public-private partnership in agriculture sector notified for implementa

TEHRAN- The Ministry of Agriculture announced: The Comprehensive Document for the Development of Public-Private Partnership in the Agriculture Sector was notified for implementation with the aim of utilizing the capacities of the private sector, developing investment, and accelerating the implementation of plans and projects in the agriculture sector.

According to an IRNA report from the Ministry of Agriculture, this document was prepared based on the provisions of the Law on the Seventh Five-Year National Development Plan and the Law on Financing Production and Infrastructure, and within the framework of the relevant laws and regulations on the implementation of public-private partnership projects, and has been notified to the relevant units for implementation.

According to this notification, the “Comprehensive Document for the Development of Public-Private Partnership in the Agriculture Sector,” considering the special nature of this sector and in order to make maximum use of the investment and participation capacities of the private sector, has been prepared taking into account technical and organizational considerations as well as the views of the Planning and Budget Organization of the country, and its final text has been notified as an attachment.

This notification emphasizes: Deputy ministers, heads of affiliated organizations, CEOs of specialized parent companies and affiliated institutions, heads of provincial agriculture jihad organizations, and directors-general of independent staff offices must take action to implement the provisions of the document precisely within their areas of responsibility.

Also, the responsible units have been required, while observing the relevant laws and regulations, to prepare progress reports on the implementation of the document at specified intervals and send them to the Economic Affairs Office of the Planning and Economic Affairs Deputy of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The implementation of this document can provide the ground for strengthening the role of the private sector in the development of the agriculture sector, supplying the financial resources needed for plans and infrastructure, and making more effective use of investment capacities.

EF/MA