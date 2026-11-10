Iranian film ‘People’s Child’ wins award at BRICS+ festival

TEHRAN- Iranian feature film “People's Child” directed by Mahmoud Karimi, won the Best Fiction Feature award at the BRICS+ International Film Festival in Russia last week.

Produced by Seyyed Ali Ahmadi and backed by the Behesht-e Emam Reza Charity Institute, the film received the award at the first edition of the international festival, which brought together filmmakers and productions from BRICS+ countries and other nations, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

The results were announced on November 6 at a press conference held at the TASS news agency in Moscow, following the festival’s screenings in Moscow and Saint Petersburg from October 29 to November 3, the report added.

The award adds to the film’s achievements following its appearance at Iran’s Fajr Film Festival in 2025, where it received 14 Crystal Simorgh nominations, winning three Crystal Simorgh awards and an honorary diploma.

A 2025 production, the 117-minute movie is about the children from an orphanage, who are forced to face life on their own after the Iranian Revolution in 1979. While searching for their families, one of them, named Abolfazl, learns he was once found as a lost child and decides to trace his origins.

On his journey for answers, he encounters various people and stories that gradually change his view of the world and himself. His path leads him through friendship, love, loss, and war until he discovers where he truly belongs.

The cast includes Gohar Kheyrandish, Reza Kianian, Hasan Majuni, Behrooz Shoeibi, Siamak Safari, Siavash Cheraghipour, Omid Rohani, Zahra Davoudnejad, Venus Kaneli, Javad Yahyavi, Maniya Azizi, and Mahbod Jahan Noush.

During its international festival campaign, the film was selected for eight events: the Zlín Film Festival in the Czech Republic, the Sulaymaniyah International Film Festival in Iraq, AFIN International Film Festival in Australia, Nebrodi Cinema DOC in Italy, the Heartland International Film Festival in the United States, the Barcelona Asian Film Festival in Spain, the Guglielmo Marconi International Film Festival in Italy, and the BRICS+ International Film Festival in Russia.

The inaugural BRICS+ International Film Festival received 327 submissions from 22 countries. Its program included feature films, short films and documentaries, with awards presented in several competitive categories.

The festival is a cultural initiative aimed at promoting cinematic cooperation and exchanges among BRICS+ member states and other countries. The event provides a platform for filmmakers to present their works, introduce their national cinemas to international audiences and foster dialogue through film. Its program encompasses feature films, documentaries and short films, highlighting diverse cultural perspectives and filmmaking traditions.

SAB/

