Dafineh museum group proposes intl. council of Islamic world museums

TEHRAN – The Dafineh museum group has proposed establishing an “international council of museums of the Islamic world” to strengthen cooperation among museums in Muslim countries, with the initiative expected to be examined by Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO).

Hamidreza Soleimani, CEO of the Dafineh museum group of the Mostazafan Foundation, put forward the proposal during a meeting on Tuesday at which a memorandum of understanding was signed between the group and ICRO.

Soleimani said the proposed council could provide a platform for greater cooperation and coordination among museums in Islamic countries, particularly in developing common standards and protocols for museum activities.

He noted that while the International Council of Museums (ICOM) works to establish professional standards for museums worldwide, no comparable structure currently exists specifically for the Islamic world's cultural and civilizational sphere.

Establishing such a council, he said, could serve as a starting point for developing shared approaches to museum management and strengthening cultural ties among participating countries.

Soleimani also highlighted ICRO's network of more than 60 cultural centers and offices abroad, describing it as a valuable capacity for expanding international cooperation and promoting Iran's cultural heritage.

“Museums are places where the manifestations and symbols of a civilization and culture come together,” he said, emphasizing their important role in introducing a country's historical and cultural identity to international audiences.

He added that Iran's tangible and intangible heritage had not received sufficient international recognition, calling for greater efforts to present a more accurate picture of the country's historical and cultural achievements abroad.

According to Soleimani, an executive working group is expected to be formed at ICRO to examine the proposed council and begin the process of pursuing the initiative.

Hossein Divsalar, ICRO's deputy for scientific and cultural cooperation, said the organization's network of more than 60 cultural offices abroad could play a significant role in promoting Iran's cultural capacities internationally.

He described cultural counselors as representatives of Iran's cultural interests abroad, tasked with working alongside other national institutions to introduce the country's cultural assets to international audiences.

Divsalar said cooperation among government ministries and cultural institutions could strengthen Iran's public and cultural diplomacy.

He also noted that ICRO had organized 10 specialized meetings on museum-based diplomacy. The secretariat for museum-based cultural dialogues has also been established at [the UNESCO-registered] Golestan Palace in Tehran, he added.

Divsalar expressed his organization's readiness to support joint cultural and museum programs, including incoming initiatives such as Russian Cultural Week in Iran and overseas events such as Iranian Cultural Week in Turkmenistan.

He added that ICRO was also prepared to cooperate with the Dafineh museum group on joint museum activities with other countries.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two institutions.

AM