Rafsanjan presidential museum added to Iran’s national heritage list

TEHRAN – The building housing the documents center, library and presidential museum of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Rafsanjan, Kerman province, has been inscribed on Iran’s national heritage list, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

Seyyed Moayyed Mohsen-Nejad said on Tuesday that the building was registered under No. 34569 following the preparation and completion of its registration dossier and its approval by the National Heritage Registration Council.

He said the inscription recognized the building’s national and historical significance, adding that national registration plays a fundamental role in identifying, documenting and protecting the country’s historical and cultural assets.

Mohsen-Nejad noted that heritage registration goes beyond safeguarding individual buildings, describing it as a means of preserving historical memory and cultural identity and passing these assets on to future generations.

He added that registering historically significant buildings and sites could also encourage greater attention to their cultural and historical potential and support the development of cultural tourism in Kerman province.

The Rafsanjan presidential museum was established to collect and preserve official and unofficial gifts presented to the Iranian government by individuals, organizations and foreign countries during the presidency of Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (1989–1997).

Its collections include objects of national significance and documents relating to Iran’s diplomatic relations. The materials are considered part of the country’s national documentary heritage and are held under the supervision of the National Library and Archives Organization of Iran.

The building has three main floors and two mezzanine levels, with a total floor area of approximately 5,000 square meters. Its architectural design incorporates a sphere and a cube, with most of the usable space situated between the two geometric forms, apart from part of the basement beneath the central courtyard.

AM