Veteran composer, conductor Loris Tjeknavorian honored in Yerevan

TEHRAN – Veteran composer and conductor Loris Tjeknavorian was honored in a ceremony held in Yerevan, Armenia.

In the presence of Iran's Vice President and Head of the Plan and Budget Organization Seyyed Hamid Pourmohammadi, and the accompanying delegation, an appreciation plaque from the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi was presented to Tjeknavorian, IRNA reported.

During the ceremony, Tjeknavorian’s years of artistic activity and his role in expanding the cultural ties between Iran and Armenia were praised. The appreciation plaque was awarded to him in recognition of a lifetime of dedication and his effective role in elevating Iranian music and strengthening the cultural relations between the two nations.

In the Minister’s citation, referencing Tjeknavorian’s prominent position in Iranian music, the text expressed appreciation for his knowledge, creativity, and continuous artistic efforts, as well as the enduring works he has added to the nation’s musical heritage. The citation also emphasized his role as a composer and conductor in introducing the capacities of Iranian music to the international arena, expanding cultural and artistic dialogue, and solidifying the historical and cultural bonds between Iran and Armenia.

Additionally, Pourmohammadi honored the veteran artist by presenting him with an Armenian-language edition of the Shahnameh.

Held within the framework of the cultural relations between the two countries, this ceremony served as an opportunity to honor the shared artistic heritage of Iran and Armenia and to highlight the potential for expanding cooperation in the fields of music, the production of joint works, orchestral performances, and the exchange of artists.

Born in Borujerd, Lorestan Province, Loris Tjeknavorian, 89, is one of the most celebrated cultural figures in Armenia and Iran. As one of the leading conductors of his generation, he has led international orchestras throughout the world and has been awarded numerous times at different music events.

As a composer, Tjeknavorian has written six operas, five symphonies, choral works, chamber music, ballet music, piano and vocal works, concerti for piano, violin, guitar, cello, and pipa (Chinese lute), as well as music for documentary and feature films.

His compositions have been performed by major orchestras, including London Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Halle Orchestra, Philharmonic Orchestra Helsinki, American Symphony Orchestra in New York, Tehran Symphony Orchestra, Johannesburg Symphony Orchestra, Haifa Symphony Orchestra, the Mexico Symphony Orchestra, London Percussion Virtuosi, Strasbourg Percussion Ensemble, and English Chamber Orchestra.

From 2009 to the present, Tjeknavorian has continued to devote his time to composing, as well as painting and writing short stories. Among his most recent works are the operas “Zahak” (libretto based on Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh) and “Mowlana and Shams-e Tabriz” (libretto based on the poetry of Rumi), as well as the chamber opera “The Final Hour of Sadegh Hedayat” (libretto based on “The Blind Owl” and other works by the Iranian poet Sadegh Hedayat).

Other works include his second concerto for violin and chamber orchestra, a work for solo piano titled “1915,” and two major symphonic suites: “King Cyrus,” about the ancient Persian king, and “Takhti,” dedicated to the celebrated Iranian wrestler.

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