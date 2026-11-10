Pezeshkian: Global justice depends on equitable access to science and technology

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that global justice cannot be achieved without fairness in the production of scientific knowledge, access to technology and the distribution of their benefits, calling for the removal of discriminatory barriers in the international scientific and technological system.

In a message to the fifth International Conference of the Global Coalition Against Scientific Apartheid, released on Tuesday, Pezeshkian described scientific justice as a fundamental prerequisite for sustainable development, lasting peace and human security.

He warned that discriminatory restrictions on access to scientific resources, research infrastructure and advanced technologies widen disparities among nations and undermine international cooperation.

The president also condemned sanctions, threats and assassinations targeting scientists, researchers and academic institutions. Referring to the killing of Iranian scientists during recent wars imposed by the United States and Israel, he said such acts underscored the urgent need to safeguard the lives and security of researchers around the world.

Pezeshkian stressed that scientists, regardless of their nationality or religious beliefs, constitute an asset for all humanity and that their work should serve the common good.

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to international scientific cooperation and the equitable sharing of knowledge and technological achievements, he said foreign restrictions could not weaken a nation’s resolve to advance its scientific capabilities.

The president also expressed hope that the conference, organized by the Islamic World Peace Forum in cooperation with Iranian universities and scientific institutions, would help formulate practical solutions and strengthen cross-border scientific partnerships in pursuit of scientific justice.