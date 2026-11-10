MP: Betting on change in US behavior is a strategic miscalculation

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian lawmaker has warned against expecting the United States to change its approach toward Iran, saying that offering concessions in the hope of ending Washington’s hostility would be a serious strategic miscalculation that could inflict lasting damage on the country’s national interests.

Abbas Moqtadaei, deputy chairman of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks in an interview with Mehr News Agency, citing historical experiences as evidence that reliance on US promises has repeatedly proved costly.

Moqtadaei cited the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, arguing that the experience demonstrated that Iran’s willingness to negotiate and make concessions did not bring about a change in Washington’s approach or produce reliable gains for the country.

Referring to developments in Libya and Venezuela, he said the experiences of other nations further underscored the risks of basing national decisions on expectations of a shift in US policy.

The lawmaker called on Iran to strengthen its domestic capabilities, build on indigenous scientific and technological expertise, and rely on its national resources.

Moqtadaei also accused US media outlets of seeking to influence Iran’s domestic climate and create miscalculations among officials and the public, emphasizing the need for vigilance, national cohesion and sound decision-making.

