Rezaei: US must accept Iran’s seven conditions before any negotiations

TEHRAN – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei has ruled out negotiations with the United States unless Washington takes concrete steps to meet Tehran’s seven conditions, while dismissing reports of imaginary talks and a possible meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Doha.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Rezaei called on Washington to stop circulating 'fabricated reports' about negotiations with Tehran and acknowledge the emergence of a new order in West Asia.

“The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler. FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks,” he wrote.

“Stop denying the West Asian NEW ORDER. Time to SURRENDER to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out,” Rezaei added, addressing US officials.

His remarks followed a statement by a senior Iranian security official in Tehran on Monday rejecting media reports that Rezaei was scheduled to meet Vance in Doha, Qatar. The official stressed that Iran’s policy and plans regarding negotiations with Washington remained unchanged and that no talks were envisaged unless the United States took practical action within the framework of Iran’s seven conditions.

The position is consistent with Tehran’s latest diplomatic proposal, which Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has described as the most logical roadmap for restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the proposal, commercial shipping would resume passage through the strategic waterway within 48 hours after the United States lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports, ends the war on all fronts, and unfreezes Iranian assets held abroad.

Baqaei said the proposal was based on understandings previously reached under the Islamabad memorandum and remained on the table as a demonstration of Iran’s goodwill.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also said Washington must choose between accepting Iran’s conditions and continuing the war, emphasizing that the country’s Armed Forces are prepared for either eventuality.