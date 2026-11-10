Araghchi: No plans for meeting between Vance and Iran’s security chief

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed media speculation about a possible meeting between US Vice President JD Vance and Iran’s secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, describing reports of such an encounter as entirely baseless.

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Araghchi said there were “absolutely no plans” for such a meeting.

He said US President Donald Trump should not have needed to hear the American public’s opposition to a war with Iran or their rejection of being drawn into repeated conflicts in support of the Israeli regime to realize that his military campaign against Iran had failed.

“He should have realized much earlier that he has failed to achieve—and will never achieve—any of his objectives in the war against Iran,” Araghchi said.

The foreign minister also predicted that Trump would soon recognize that pursuing sanctions and economic pressure against Iran was another misguided course of action.

Araghchi stressed that the war against Iran could not be brought to an end through military force or additional sanctions, emphasizing that the only viable way forward was to pursue diplomacy based on mutual respect and address Iran’s demands and conditions.

He said Iran’s two-day proposal, which sets out a diplomatic path for resolving the current crisis, remained on the table.