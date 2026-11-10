Vietnamese ambassador visits Imam Khomeini International University, meets with intl. students

TEHRAN- On November 8, 2026, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran, Nguyen Luong Ngoc, visited and held working sessions at Imam Khomeini International University (IKIU) in Qazvin Province and at its Persian Language Training Center for Foreign Nationals, with a view to promoting educational cooperation, scientific research, and cultural exchange between the two countries.

1. Working session with Imam Khomeini International University

IKIU is a public multidisciplinary university. It was established in 1983 under its original name, Quds International University, and has operated under its current name since 1991. The university has around 10,000 students, nearly 300 faculty members, and seven faculties: Engineering and Technology; Basic Sciences; Literature and Humanities; Social Sciences; Architecture and Urban Planning; Agriculture and Natural Resources; and Islamic Sciences and Research.

In the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, IKIU is placed in the 1,001–1,200 band globally, while its Mechanical Engineering program is ranked in the 201–300 band worldwide by the 2026 ShanghaiRanking. According to the EduRank database (March 2026), the university has 7,224 scientific publications and 107,904 citations. IKIU publishes 21 research journals, including three English-language and 18 Persian-language journals.

The university has strengths in mechanical engineering, technology, civil engineering, water resources management, and agriculture, and maintains laboratory facilities for applied research. IKIU is also home to the Future Studies Research Center, which conducts forecasting research, develops development scenarios, and addresses long-term issues.

At the working session, Ambassador Nguyen Luong Ngoc proposed connecting IKIU with Hanoi University and with Vietnamese universities specializing in technical and agricultural fields. He emphasized priority for student and faculty exchanges, scholarships, and joint research in engineering, technology, water resources, and agriculture, in line with each side’s strengths.

2. Working session with the Persian Language Training Center and meeting with international students

IKIU’s Persian Language Training Center has more than 30 years of experience teaching Persian to foreign nationals. At the time of the visit, it was hosting about 200 students from 23 countries. According to IKIU’s leadership, the Center was ranked first in Iran in 2026 for Persian-language training for foreign nationals. Its strengths include teaching from beginner to advanced levels; providing preparatory Persian courses for international students before they begin their specialized studies; integrating language instruction with Iranian culture; and offering online and short-term courses.

The Ambassador discussed possible cooperation in Persian-language training for Vietnamese students, faculty development, textbook support, short-term courses, and access to scholarships. He also spoke with international students at the Center, introducing Vietnam’s land, people, culture, development achievements, and Vietnam–Iran relations, thereby helping to promote Vietnam’s image among international friends.

It should be mentioned that the Future Studies Research Center, established in 2011, is a research unit of IKIU focusing on future-studies methodologies, forecasting, and long-term development scenario-building. IKIU also offers postgraduate training in Future Studies.