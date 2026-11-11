Leader offers condolences on death of Iranian actor, theater director Kourosh Zarei

TEHRAN- Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, has expressed condolences over the death of veteran Iranian actor and theater director Kourosh Zarei, describing him as a committed and revolutionary artist whose efforts to expand performing arts in less-privileged parts of the country were commendable.

In a message issued on Wednesday, the Leader expressed sorrow over the passing of Zarei, highlighting his tireless efforts to promote theater in cities and regions with limited cultural facilities, as well as his steadfast commitment to the values of the Islamic Revolution.

The message reads:

“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

“The passing of Mr. Kourosh Zarei, a committed and revolutionary artist of our country, has caused sorrow.

“His tireless efforts to expand performing arts in cities and less-privileged regions of the country, as well as his steadfastness in upholding the values of the Islamic Revolution, were commendable.

“I extend my condolences to his family and the country's artistic community, and beseech Almighty God to grant the deceased forgiveness, mercy and divine reward.

“Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

“November 11, 2026”

Zarei, a prominent figure in Iran's theater, cinema and television, died at his home on Sunday, November 8, at the age of 55, following complications from an illness he had been suffering from for the past two years.

Throughout his artistic career, Zarei played a significant role in developing religious, revolutionary and popular theater in Iran. He served for several years as director of the Center for Dramatic Arts at the Art Bureau, where he worked to promote theatrical activities and expand access to performing arts across the country.

Promoting mosque-based theater, organizing theatrical events and producing works inspired by religious rituals and the concept of resistance were among his notable contributions. Through these activities, he sought to create opportunities for younger performers and strengthen the presence of committed theater in Iran's cultural landscape.

Alongside his theatrical activities, Zarei appeared in several cinema and television productions. One of his best-known performances was his portrayal of Lavi, the elder brother of Prophet Joseph, in the popular television series “Prophet Joseph,” which brought him wider recognition among Iranian audiences.

Following the announcement of his death, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi and a number of other cultural and artistic figures and institutions also issued messages of condolence, paying tribute to his artistic contributions and commitment to Iranian cultural values.

SAB/

