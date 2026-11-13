‘Where Is the Friend’s House?’ joins Focus Iran lineup at French film festival

TEHRAN – Abbas Kiarostami’s acclaimed film “Where Is the Friend’s House?”, produced by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (Kanoon), will be screened in the Focus Iran section of the 46th Amiens International Film Festival in France.

The 1987 film is part of a special program dedicated to Iranian cinema, bringing together a selection of landmark works by established filmmakers and directors from newer generations.

“Where Is the Friend’s House?” tells the story of an eight-year-old boy, Ahmad, who accidentally takes home his classmate’s school notebook. Determined to return it before his friend faces punishment for failing to complete his homework, Ahmad sets out to find the boy’s home in a neighboring village.

What begins as a simple search develops into a journey through the winding streets and rural landscapes of northern Iran, as Ahmad encounters adults who often fail to understand the urgency of his mission. Through the child’s perspective, Kiarostami explores themes of responsibility, friendship and compassion, turning an everyday incident into a deeply human story.

The film is widely regarded as one of the significant works of Iranian cinema and the first installment in Kiarostami’s Koker Trilogy, followed by “And Life Goes On” (1992) and “Through the Olive Trees” (1994). Its understated storytelling and child-centered perspective helped bring international attention to Kiarostami’s filmmaking.

The Focus Iran program also features a selection of landmark Iranian films spanning several generations including “Brick and Mirror” by Ebrahim Golestan, “The Cow” by Dariush Mehrjui, “Close-Up” by Abbas Kiarostami, “Nargess” by Rakhshan Bani-Etemad, and “A Separation” by Asghar Farhadi.



The program also presents four feature films by Karim Lakzadeh: “The Great Leap,” “Redhead,” “Dark Matter” and “Living Twice, Dying Thrice.”

The selection further includes six short films by Iranian women filmmakers, highlighting emerging voices in the country's cinema.

“Where Is the Friend’s House?” is scheduled to screen at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, at the Cinéma Orson Welles auditorium of the Maison de la Culture d’Amiens.

The 46th Amiens International Film Festival will run from November 13 to 21, presenting more than 130 films from 40 countries, including fiction features, documentaries and animated works.

SAB/