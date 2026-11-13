Tehran gathering marks Dostoevsky’s birthday with discussion of his literary legacy

TEHRAN- Iranian writers, artists and cultural figures gathered in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss the enduring relevance of Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky’s works and their reflections on the complexities of contemporary human experience at a literary session marking his birthday.

Titled “Dostoevsky and the Human Being Today,” the gathering was organized by Amir Kabir Publications as the inaugural event in a new series of literary programs called “Amir Kabir Publications Book Month.”

The session brought together participants from different fields of literature and the arts to examine the ideas, characters and philosophical concerns that have made Dostoevsky one of the most influential figures in world literature.

The program featured speeches by writers and cultural figures Qassem-Ali Farasat, Farzad Motamen, Hossein Nourshargh, Farzaneh Shafiei, Farnaz Shahid-Saless and Razieddin Tabib.

The discussions focused on Dostoevsky’s literary legacy and the continuing significance of his portrayal of human nature, particularly his exploration of moral conflict, psychological struggles, personal responsibility and the search for meaning.

His works, despite being written in the 19th century, continue to raise questions that resonate with modern readers, including the relationship between individual freedom and social responsibility, the nature of good and evil, and the role of faith and conscience in human life.

November 11 marks the birthday of the Russian novelist, who was born in Moscow in 1821. His literary career spanned a period of profound social and intellectual change in Russia, and his novels reflected the tensions, uncertainties and philosophical debates of his time.

Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky (1821–1881) is widely regarded as one of the greatest novelists in Russian and world literature. His distinctive literary approach combines psychological depth, philosophical inquiry and dramatic storytelling, often placing characters in situations where they must confront difficult ethical choices and the consequences of their actions.

Unlike writers who primarily focused on external events and social circumstances, Dostoevsky devoted considerable attention to the inner lives of his characters. His protagonists are frequently divided by conflicting impulses, struggling with guilt, pride, faith, despair and the desire for redemption. Through their experiences, he examined the contradictions of human nature and the complicated relationship between personal suffering and moral development.

His own life was marked by hardship and experiences that deeply shaped his literary vision. In 1849, Dostoevsky was arrested because of his association with the Petrashevsky Circle, a group whose members discussed literature, philosophy and social and political reform. He was sentenced to death, but after being taken to the execution ground and subjected to a mock execution, his sentence was commuted to four years of hard labor in Siberia, followed by compulsory military service.

The experience of imprisonment and exile had a lasting impact on his understanding of suffering, human dignity, faith and redemption. These themes later found expression in several of his works, most notably “The House of the Dead,” which drew on his experiences in a Siberian prison camp.

Dostoevsky went on to produce some of the most celebrated novels in literary history. “Crime and Punishment” examines guilt, conscience and the moral consequences of crime through the story of a young man who attempts to justify murder through an intellectual theory. “The Idiot” explores innocence, compassion and the difficulties of maintaining moral integrity in a society driven by ambition and self-interest.

Other major works include “Notes from Underground,” “The Possessed” (also translated as “Demons”) and “The Brothers Karamazov.” The latter, widely considered one of his greatest achievements, addresses questions of faith, doubt, free will, justice and the existence of evil through the conflicts within a troubled family.

More than a century after his death, Dostoevsky remains a central figure in discussions of literature, philosophy and psychology. His novels have been translated into numerous languages and continue to inspire literary criticism, theatrical adaptations, films and academic research. Their lasting appeal lies partly in the author's ability to address universal questions without offering easy answers, leaving readers to confront the moral and existential dilemmas experienced by his characters.

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