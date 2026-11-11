Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting signs co-op document, eyes expanded trade

TEHRAN- The 19th meeting of the Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee concluded with the signing of a cooperation document, and Tehran and Yerevan emphasized the development of economic relations and trade exchanges.

According to an IRNA report, the 19th meeting of the Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee was hosted by Yerevan, and its document was signed on November 10, by Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi, Vice President and Head of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization, and Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

The main axes of the document of the 19th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee concern the development of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transport, energy, infrastructure, and cultural cooperation.

At the signing ceremony of the document of the 19th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee, Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi, Vice President and Head of the Planning and Budget Organization, thanked the Armenian government for hosting and all members of the specialized committees for their efforts, and said: “Both countries are determined to expand relations.”

He added: “The cultural and social ties between the two nations provide the grounds for developing economic relations between Iran and Armenia.”

The Vice President and Head of the Planning and Budget Organization, on the sidelines of his trip to Armenia, said at a meeting with economic actors in Yerevan: “Relations between Iran and Armenia are in a very favorable condition, and both governments are focused on developing relations.”

Pourmohammadi added: “To facilitate trade between Iran and Armenia, it was decided that, in addition to the existing bridge over the Aras River that connects the two countries, another bridge should be built by the Islamic Republic of Iran; its studies have been carried out, and construction operations will begin within the next month.”

Pourmohammadi, stating that to smooth the route between the two countries, in addition to the Tabriz–Nordooz route, the Jolfa–Nordooz route is also on the agenda and will be ready by the end of the year, said: “The border terminal of the two countries will also be expanded, and by next year several hectares will be added to its area so that terminal services improve.”

The Head of the Planning and Budget Organization added: “To solve the fuel problem for trucks at the border, the fuel station for Iranian trucks has been moved twenty kilometers farther from the border so that traffic and queues are not created, and within the next six months a suitable station will also be provided for Armenian trucks.”

Stating that the Iranian side is carrying out many measures itself to improve the work, he said: “Many customs formalities are being carried out at the Iranian border, and this shows Iran’s determination to bring the work to a result.”

Pourmohammadi added: “There have also been talks with the director of the Jolfa Free Zone to create a backland site for providing services to traders.”

The Head of the Planning and Budget Organization continued: “Currently, 300 trucks cross the Nordooz border per day, but Iran seeks to increase that to 500 trucks.”

Stating that traders have complaints about long queues at the border, problems related to business cards, problems with settling foreign exchange commitments, and customs issues, he said: “Personally, if Iran’s ambassador in Armenia reports any problem in this area to the Planning and Budget Organization, I will follow it up so that the problems are resolved.”

The Vice President concluded: “With the measures being taken, within the next one year to one and a half years, the Nordooz border will be recognized as Iran’s most important and busiest land trade border.”

The Vice President and Head of the Planning and Budget Organization, who heads the Iranian delegation in the Tehran–Yerevan Joint Economic Cooperation Committee, during his trip to Armenia met with Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, and also discussed the development of bilateral relations.

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a number of issues related to regional communications and noted that strengthening stability, developing economic relations, and removing communication obstacles will create new opportunities for the countries of the region.

Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, emphasized the political trust between Armenia and Iran, the economic agenda based on mutual interests, and the common interest in expanding cooperation, which is a solid foundation for elevating bilateral relations to a new and strategic level.

The two sides also emphasized the high capacity for further development of trade and economic relations between Armenia and Iran and noted with satisfaction the growth in trade turnover recorded in recent years.

MA