Iran-Kazakhstan joint terminal to be established at Shahid Rajaee port

TEHRAN- The head of Kazakhstan’s Consulate in Hormozgan, stating that his country pays special attention to Hormozgan ports, said: “In this regard, it is envisaged that a joint terminal between the two countries will be established at Shahid Rajaee Port.”

According to an IRNA reporter, Dauirbek Duisbay, on Wednesday, on the occasion of the anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at a press conference, while reading the message of the president of his country on this occasion, stated: “Recently, the director general of the Kazakhstan Trade Development Fund, along with a delegation of economic activists and investors from that country, visited Shahid Rajaee Port and closely learned about the capacities, facilities, and infrastructure of this strategic port in Hormozgan Province.”

Referring to the readiness of Kazakhstan’s private sector to participate in port investment projects and develop joint maritime cooperation at Shahid Rajaee Port, he stated: “In this regard, agreements have been signed to establish this joint terminal so that, with its creation, port processes and suitable platforms for the activities of traders and investors of the two countries at this port will be provided.”

The head of Kazakhstan’s Consulate considered the presence of high-ranking Kazakh economic delegations at Shahid Rajaee Port as showing the serious determination of the two countries to develop trade exchanges, increase investment, and maximize the use of the capacities of this important transit route.

Referring to the priorities set in the message of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, to the nation on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s independence anniversary, he added: “These priorities provide a suitable opportunity to elevate trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Iran to a new level.”

Duisbay emphasized: “The President of Kazakhstan has proposed that 2027 be named the year of large-scale national construction. In this regard, it is expected that the volume of construction of residential units, social facilities, intercity roads, and technical and engineering infrastructure in Kazakhstan will increase.”

He added: “The main axis of this message, with three priorities — strengthening the country’s economic power, accelerating infrastructural and technological modernization, and improving the people’s welfare — is transforming Kazakhstan into a country with technological development, a competitive economy, and modern infrastructure. Alongside ensuring economic growth, the results of this growth must manifest in improving the living standards and welfare of the people.”

The head of Kazakhstan’s Consulate in Hormozgan continued: “This is a very good opportunity for Iranian construction and engineering companies to participate in Kazakhstan’s infrastructure projects, as well as to supply Iranian building materials to the Kazakh market and establish production units for these products in that country.”

Stating that currently about 500 Iranian companies are active in Kazakhstan, and that cooperation in investment, trade, and industry can be expanded by relying on their experience, he added: “Kazakhstan’s policy of economic diversification and attracting foreign investment provides new opportunities for Iranian traders and investors, and Iranian companies can, by participating in Kazakhstan’s investment projects in industrial, mining, agricultural, energy, infrastructure, and processing industries, provide the ground for their presence in the Central Asian market and the Eurasian Economic Union.”

Duisbay, stating that the two countries are striving to raise the level of bilateral exchanges to $3 billion per year, emphasized: “Given the current complex regional conditions, attracting Iranian investment in Kazakhstan and expanding investment activities through the establishment of joint companies can be among the priority areas between the two countries.”

Referring to the volume of Kazakhstan’s exports of wheat, barley, and other agricultural products to Iran, and in return the importance of developing Iran’s exports of dates, citrus fruits, rice, and other agricultural products to Kazakhstan, he said: “The establishment of agricultural units and Iranian rice cultivation farms in Kazakhstan, and the participation of Iranian companies and traders in projects for the construction of industrial greenhouses and the development of fish farming in that country, can also be considered.”

The head of Kazakhstan’s Consulate also emphasized the development of bilateral cooperation in scientific and educational fields and stated: “In this regard, the Consulate General is pursuing the establishment and expansion of cooperation between Aktau University and Hormozgan University. A draft cooperation memorandum in this field is being prepared, and a permanent joint committee has been formed in cooperation with Hormozgan University.”

Regarding the development of tourism relations between the two countries, he said: “Hormozgan Province has very good potential in the tourism sector. A memorandum has also been prepared to elevate the level of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with this province, which will be signed during a planned trip by a political and economic delegation from Hormozgan to Kazakhstan.”

EF/MA