Araghchi urges UN, IAEA to condemn US reward offer for information on Iran’s nuclear program

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to condemn a US offer of up to $20 million in rewards for information about Iran’s nuclear program, warning that the move threatens the security of the country’s nuclear facilities, equipment and scientific personnel.

In a letter dated November 10 to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, President of the UN Security Council Sanita Pav?uta-Deslandes, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Araghchi denounced the US initiative as an attempt to encourage espionage targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and scientific community.

The offer, publicly announced on November 6–7 through the US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program and promoted by US Central Command (CENTCOM), reportedly includes financial rewards of up to $20 million and possible relocation in exchange for information concerning Iran’s nuclear facilities, equipment, materials and personnel.

Araghchi described the initiative as particularly alarming because it explicitly solicits intelligence on nuclear installations and individuals engaged in peaceful nuclear activities, potentially exposing them to espionage, sabotage and targeted attacks.

He stressed that Iran’s right to develop, research, produce and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is enshrined in Article IV of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which recognizes the inalienable right of its parties to pursue peaceful nuclear activities in conformity with their treaty obligations.

"No State should seek to undermine another State's lawful peaceful nuclear activities through coercive measures, clandestine interference or activities that threaten the security of its nuclear installations and scientific community," the foreign minister wrote.

Araghchi also raised concerns about the implications of the US initiative for the credibility and integrity of the IAEA safeguards system, arguing that the public solicitation of intelligence on safeguarded nuclear facilities and their associated personnel could expose sensitive information to exploitation for purposes unrelated to the Agency’s verification mandate.

He warned that demanding the normal implementation of safeguards while nuclear facilities, scientific personnel and sensitive information remain exposed to threats of assassination, sabotage and military aggression would create a serious contradiction.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that placing nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards does not diminish the sovereignty of the state concerned or place those installations outside the protection of international law.

He further stressed that scientists and technical personnel engaged in peaceful nuclear activities must be able to perform their duties without intimidation, coercion or threats to their lives and personal security.

Warning of the potential consequences, Araghchi said actions that increase the risk of sabotage or unlawful interference with nuclear facilities could lead to incidents with serious radiological and humanitarian repercussions.

In his letter, the foreign minister called on the UN secretary-general, the Security Council and the IAEA director general to openly and unequivocally condemn the US announcement.

He urged the UN secretary-general and the Security Council to draw international attention to the initiative’s implications for international peace and security, address the threats it poses to nuclear facilities and personnel, and hold Washington accountable for ‘its unlawful conduct.’

Araghchi also called on Grossi to reaffirm the confidentiality, impartiality and institutional independence of the IAEA safeguards system and take all necessary measures to prevent safeguards-related information obtained through the Agency’s activities from being disclosed, misused or exploited for purposes beyond its mandate.

He further urged the IAEA chief to bring the matter before the Agency’s Board of Governors and consider appropriate institutional measures to address its implications.

The Iranian foreign minister concluded by requesting that the letter be circulated as an official document of both the UN Security Council and the IAEA.