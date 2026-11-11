Mines strike two tankers in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC Navy

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said two more oil tankers attempting to secretly navigate an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz struck naval mines, triggering massive explosions that set both vessels ablaze and ultimately forced their abandonment.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the IRGC Navy said the two tankers had attempted to exit the strategic waterway through an unauthorized passage under the protection of aircraft belonging to the 'US military's aggressive forces.'

According to the statement, both vessels had switched off their navigation and identification systems and were attempting to cross the Strait under the guidance of a US military officer when they struck naval mines.

It added that despite efforts by those accompanying the vessels to extinguish the fires, both tankers remained engulfed in flames and were subsequently abandoned.

The IRGC Navy said the naval mines had thwarted an 'attempt to smuggle the vessels through the unauthorized route,' adding that the incident had further tarnished the "black record" of CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper.

The statement also mocked US military officials, saying there was no need for them to stage a media spectacle by flying helicopters over an area outside the Strait of Hormuz to substantiate their assertions.

"Aerial photographs of the Strait of Hormuz show the whole story without censorship," the statement added.

