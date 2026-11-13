Tehran Chamber delegation pursues transport, transit co-op at Istanbul’s Logitrans 2026

TEHRAN- A trade delegation from the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture visited the 19th International Istanbul Transport and Logistics Exhibition, Logitrans 2026, led by Peyman Sanandaji, head of the chamber’s Transport Committee, and accompanied by representatives of transport-sector associations.

The chamber has sent such a delegation for the third consecutive year to enable dialogue and networking between Iranian transport and logistics actors and their Turkish counterparts and other economic partners taking part in the event.

Logitrans, held during November 11-13, is a trade fair for logistics and transport, and one of the most prominent trade fairs in the region which serves as a key meeting point for professionals in the transport and logistics industry. Held annually, the event attracts participants not only from Turkey but also from many other countries around the world.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the capabilities of Turkish transport companies and held consultations with managers of major Turkish transport associations on joint cooperation in transit, road transport and rail transport. In a meeting with the head of UTIKAD, Turkey’s Association of International Forwarding and Logistics Service Providers—described as Turkey’s largest and most inclusive nongovernmental body in transport and logistics, with more than 700 active transport and trade companies under its umbrella—the two sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, identifying new opportunities for interaction and examining ways to facilitate cargo flows between the two countries. Both sides declared readiness to expand cooperation to speed up transit services through UTIKAD and the Tehran Chamber’s Transport Committee. The delegation also held preliminary talks with Turkish rail transport companies on developing rail cooperation between Iran and Turkey; it was agreed that rail associations from both countries would examine cooperation opportunities through working contacts.

On the second day of the delegation’s presence at Logitrans 2026, Sanandaji met Alper Ozel, chairman of the executive board of Turkey’s International Transport Association (UND), at the association’s booth. They discussed issues and challenges in land transport between Iran and Turkey. Sanandaji thanked Turkish transport industry actors for their support and cooperation in moving and exchanging goods between Iran and other countries via Turkey, and stressed the need to strengthen interaction between the two sides’ transport associations. Pointing to existing challenges in road transport and cargo transit between Iran and Turkey, he said the Tehran Chamber and its Transport Commission were ready to work with UND to examine the problems and obstacles and reach practical, joint solutions. Ozel referred to the history of transport and transit cooperation between the two countries and declared UND’s readiness to cooperate and exchange views with the Tehran Chamber and Iranian transport associations. He stressed the need for continued communication among actors in the sector and for exchanging views on ways to facilitate goods movement between the two countries. The meeting also stressed the need to follow up common transport issues, strengthen links among specialized associations and examine solutions to make trade and transit exchanges between Iran and Turkey smoother. The delegation’s visit was aimed at reviewing transport and logistics capacities, learning about the latest services and technologies in the sector, and developing commercial and professional ties.

The delegation also met Iran’s Consul General in Istanbul, Ahmad Mohammadi. Sanandaji outlined the private sector’s efforts to strengthen rail transport and facilitate cargo transit between Iran and Turkey. Referring to restrictions on cargo transport and transit, he said the Transport Commission had corresponded and negotiated with Turkish associations and companies to advance objectives and diversify transport routes, and that previous talks had been followed up during the exhibition. He also referred to the capacity of Turkey’s Hopa port and an agreement by the Tehran Chamber to facilitate and accelerate the sea transport of Iranian companies’ goods from that port, asking Iran’s embassy and consulate in Turkey to help facilitate the matter. Consul General Mohammadi noted Turkey’s cooperation with Iran during the recent war and the US economic siege, and announced the readiness of Iran’s government representation in Istanbul to address problems related to Iranian companies’ transit through Turkey. He highlighted the capacity of Istanbul exhibitions to connect businesses from the two countries and asked private transport companies to help increase transit via Turkey, especially for key products such as medicine.

Overall, the reports underscore the Iranian private sector’s push to expand rail and transit links with Turkey, reduce land-transport obstacles, diversify routes and use alternative ports to keep trade moving.

MA