Iranian ambassador meets Algerian minister to discuss expanding economic cooperation

TEHRAN- Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion met with the Ambassador of Iran to review the status and prospects of bilateral economic and trade cooperation and ways to strengthen it.

According to an ISNA report, Kamel Rezig, Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, met and held talks with Nasser Kanaani, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Algeria, on November 11, in Algiers, the capital.

According to a statement by Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, during the meeting the two sides exchanged views on the status and prospects of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen it.

Developing bilateral partnership and expanding areas of trade exchange in line with securing the common interests of the two countries were among other topics of the meeting.

The two sides also examined the activation of the Iran-Algeria Joint Trade Council—a mechanism considered important for strengthening communication and coordination among the two countries’ economic actors, increasing trade exchanges, and identifying new opportunities for cooperation.

EF/MA