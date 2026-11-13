Over 530m tons of cargo predicted on east-west route by 2030

TEHRAN - The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and CEO of the Railway Company, referring to the prediction of transporting more than 530 million tons of cargo on the East-West route by 2030, announced plans to develop rail diplomacy, remove border bottlenecks, and integrate the rail transport network of regional countries with the aim of increasing Iran's share of international transit.

According to an IRNA report, Jabbar-Ali Zakeri, speaking at the 19th International Rail Transport Conference, referred to the railway's plan to sign three memoranda of understanding in the technology field on the sidelines of the conference and added: These memoranda will be concluded with the participation of the private sector and investors, and we hope their results will become visible in the country's rail transport industry in the near future.

The CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Railway Company, referring to Iran University of Science and Technology hosting the event, described the university's Railway Engineering Faculty as one of the country's scientific and specialized capacities and explained: This faculty is one of the unique scientific centers in the Middle East, and an important part of the scientific and technological foundations used in the country's rail projects originates from the scientific and research achievements of this institution and the academics active in this field.

Zakeri, emphasizing the importance of using university capacities in developing the rail industry, continued: I believe that the scientific power of professors, experts, and graduate students should be used more to examine issues and provide solutions for the development of rail transport.

Referring to the railway's approach to developing regional cooperation, he said: By order of the Minister of Transport and Urban Development in the 14th government, two axes—rail diplomacy and international transit—have been placed on the railway's agenda, and fortunately the level of cooperation among the railways of regional countries is such that we do not consider the rail networks of these countries separate from one another.

EF/MA