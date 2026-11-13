Iranian film ‘The Daughter of Lady Fairy’ wins at Open Eurasian Film Award ‘Diamond Butterfly'

TEHRAN – Iranian film “The Daughter of Lady Fairy,” written and directed by Alireza Motamedi, won an award at the Second Open Eurasian Film Award “Diamond Butterfly” on November 12 in Moscow, Russia.

At the award ceremony for the laureates of the event, Motamedi received the Best Screenplay award for his film in the competition this year, which featured 41 films from 19 countries, IRNA reported.

After receiving the award, Motamedi said: “I want to address a sentence to the people of Iran, who have gone through very difficult days over the past two years.”

“I am proud to be one of the people of Iran who, under the most difficult conditions, have stood by each other and by our country,” he noted.

“This film is the story of a middle-aged son’s relationship with his mother, who is in a coma, as he tries to take care of her in the hope of the day she wakes up from the coma,” he added.

“We plan to screen this film in the coming months in Iran and we hope it will have a good run,” the director stated.

Motamedi’s award was presented by Margarita Simonyan, one of the managers of Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today).

Keyvan Moghaddam, the production designer of the film “The Daughter of Lady Fairy,” was also among the top three finalists in the category.

The film depicts a sound designer working on a film’s dubbing when a young woman returns to confront her former lover after years of absence. Her unexpected return revives old memories, confronting him with unresolved emotions and painful truths from the past.

As his mother lies in a coma, he finds himself caught between duty and desire, forced to choose between staying by her side or rekindling the love he once lost. Suspended between memory and reality, past and present, he must face a decision that will shape the course of his future.

Motamedi also performs in the 87-minute film, along with Soha Niasti, Marziyeh Boroumand, and Sahra Asadollahi.

After receiving the award, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia told reporters that the organizers of most international festivals have been and still are Western countries, and they still strive to select films politically. However, the Open Eurasian Film Award “Diamond Butterfly” is different, and it makes it a very important festival.

“The perspective and approach of this Festival, which is being held for the second consecutive year this year, is not political. Given the presence of Eurasian and other countries, it can be said to be a festival belonging to the independent countries of the world,” Kazem Jalali said.

“We are very happy that Iranian cinema shone at this international festival both last year and this year,” he stressed.

Last year, globally renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi received an award for outstanding contribution to cinema at the first Open Eurasian Film Award “Diamond Butterfly”. Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov presented Majidi with the festival’s “Diamond Butterfly” honor, praising his body of work.

The Open Eurasian Film Award “Diamond Butterfly” is a key event organized by the Eurasian Academy of Cinematic Arts. It aims to preserve traditional and universal values ​​through the art of cinema, as well as to support spirituality, cultural identity, and humanism.

SS/

