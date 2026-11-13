X suspends Palestinian American campaign account after Senate bid

Social media platform X has suspended the campaign account of Palestinian American writer Ahmed Moor, days after he announced a Democratic primary challenge against Senator John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s 2028 election, Anadolu reports.

Moor announced the suspension Wednesday through his personal X account, sharing a screenshot of the notice displayed on his campaign account, @moorforpa.

“FRIENDS! It’s official! We’re a threat,” he wrote. “They’ve suspended the campaign account. Help us maintain the momentum by retweeting and please consider donating.”

The suspension notice stated that X “suspends accounts that violate our rules” but did not identify the specific rule allegedly breached or explain the decision.

The campaign account had attracted more than 33,000 followers within approximately three days of its launch, according to media reports.

Moor’s campaign also addressed the suspension in a post on Bluesky, saying: “Well it’s official, Elon Musk is not a fan of the campaign! Our campaign account has been suspended.”

The campaign urged supporters to share the post and help maintain its momentum.

X had not publicly provided a specific explanation for the suspension at the time of publication.

Moor announced his Senate campaign on Monday, positioning himself as a challenger to Fetterman, a Democrat who has faced criticism from progressives over his strong support for Israel.

“I’m running to end the war in Iran and to promote the dignity agenda: free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing,” Moor said in his campaign announcement.

“I’m calling for accountability for genocide, for ICE and for corruption. And finally, for the protection of our civil liberties in America.”

Moor, who was born in Gaza and lives in Philadelphia, has criticized U.S. support for Israel and called for public spending to prioritize domestic needs.