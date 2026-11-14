Andrej Panadic linked with Persepolis

TEHRAN – Iranian giants Persepolis have reportedly expressed interest in appointing Croatian coach Andrej Panadic as part of their coaching staff.

The 57-year-old Croatian is familiar with Iranian football, having previously worked at Persepolis as an assistant to former head coach Branko Ivankovic.

Reports suggest that Persepolis, currently led by Mehdi Tartar, are considering bringing Panadic back to the club. However, no official agreement has been announced so far.

Persepolis are among the leading contenders for the 2026/27 Persian Gulf Prfessional League (PGPL) title and are looking to strengthen their coaching setup as they prepare for the new campaign.

Panadic's previous experience with the Tehran-based club could make him an attractive option for the Reds.