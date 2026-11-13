Assembly of Experts calls revision of Iran's defense doctrine an inevitable necessity

TEHRAN – Iran’s Assembly of Experts has described a review of the country’s defense doctrine and the strengthening of its deterrence capabilities as an unavoidable national necessity, calling for serious consideration of withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in response to mounting threats against the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Assembly addressed a range of pressing domestic and foreign policy issues, including growing public demands for withdrawal from the NPT, the need to revise Iran’s defense doctrine, the continuation of resistance on the battlefield, and the pursuit of dignified diplomacy.

Referring to repeated threats against Iran, particularly those targeting its nuclear capabilities, the Assembly said such threats had demonstrated that the country could no longer place its confidence in international institutions entrusted with safeguarding its rights and interests.

"Accordingly, examining withdrawal from the NPT, revisiting the country's defense doctrine and establishing the necessary deterrence capabilities have become unavoidable necessities and matters of national and public demand," the statement said, urging officials to address these demands in accordance with the Leader's guidance.

The Assembly also cautioned against making concessions to Washington in the hope of curbing its hostility toward Iran, citing the Leader's remarks that those who believe concessions could persuade the United States to abandon its antagonistic stance toward the Iranian nation are seriously mistaken.

It further recalled his warning that even the slightest inclination toward surrender to an arrogant, domineering adversary would squander the immense national capital secured through the blood of martyrs and the sacrifices of the Iranian people, while emboldening the enemy to pursue further excessive demands and acts of aggression.

The statement called on government officials to stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and the Iranian people in firmly pursuing the country's rights and national interests, expressing confidence that they would enjoy the nation's unwavering support and divine assistance.

Economic defense and wartime coordination

The Assembly also warned that Iran's adversaries were increasingly seeking to undermine the country's resilience through economic warfare, including attempts to impose an air and land blockade and disrupt vital economic lifelines.

Against this backdrop, it proposed establishing a wartime economic headquarters bringing together the country's various branches of government under the supreme oversight of the Leader's Office. Such a mechanism, it said, could reinforce Iran's economic defenses and ensure a more coordinated and effective response to economic warfare.

Warning of a decisive response to renewed aggression

The statement made clear that any further act of aggression against Iran would be met with a swift and decisive response.

"If the frustrated enemies seek to test their ill-fated fortunes once again and launch another attack, they will undoubtedly face an immediate and effective response from our heroic forces, without geographical limitations," it said.

The Assembly also urged the Foreign Ministry to pursue the same course, serve as the voice of Iran's resistance and steadfastness, and convey the country's firm and unequivocal message to all parties, particularly neighboring states.

Emphasizing that regional security must be ensured by the countries of the region themselves, the statement argued that the presence of foreign powers deployed from thousands of kilometers away does nothing to enhance security and is, instead, a primary source of regional instability.

"The principal solution to this crisis is the withdrawal from the region of these adversaries who present themselves as friends," it said.

Support for resistance front remains a priority

The Assembly also highlighted the achievements of Yemen's resistance fighters and the steadfastness of Lebanese resistance fighters, saying their successes had demonstrated the effectiveness of the strategy of unity and coordination among the various fronts of the Resistance Front.

It stressed that sustained support for allies in the Resistance Front must remain a major national priority and must never be allowed to fall into neglect.

Turning to international developments, the statement cited mounting crises and widespread protests across European countries, alongside electoral setbacks suffered by pro-war forces in the United States and the Israeli regime.

The Assembly said these developments underscored the consequences of aligning with aggressors and supporting their policies, expressing hope that growing public awareness would prompt the governments concerned to reconsider their positions and abandon their support for Washington and the Israeli regime.

Condemnation of rulings against religious scholars

In its concluding remarks, the Assembly strongly condemned 'unjust court rulings in certain regional countries' against their citizens, particularly young people and religious scholars.

Describing the judgments as a blatant violation of Muslims' religious rights, human dignity and the elevated standing of religious scholars, it said such measures had deeply wounded Muslim sentiment and provoked widespread indignation.

The Assembly called on the governments concerned to reverse the rulings and stressed the importance of strengthening national unity in the face of common regional adversaries.