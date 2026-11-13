Funeral held for 350 Unnamed Martyrs in Tehran, other cities amid calls for “revenge”

TEHRAN – Funeral processions for the remains of 350 unnamed martyrs of the eight-year Sacred Defense were held on Friday morning in Tehran and across the country, coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and the Day of the Unnamed Martyr, with massive public turnout.

The procession for 110 unnamed martyrs in the capital moved from the main gate of the University of Tehran toward Meraj-ol-Shohada, attended by senior military and state officials as well as large crowds of residents. The remains of 240 other martyrs were carried in funeral ceremonies in other cities simultaneously. The martyrs had been recovered from the operational zones of Fakkeh, Sharhani, Shalamcheh, Majnoon, Mehran, east of the Dijleh and Chilat.

President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the Tehran ceremony. Mourners welcomed him chanting: “Our word is one: revenge, revenge.”

IRGC Commander-in-Chief Maj. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi also attended the ceremony. Speaking on the sidelines, he said the martyrs remain enduring and illuminating role models for the Iranian nation, adding that the people of Iran have for years taken the martyrs as their example and follow their path.

Referring to the public demand for avenging the blood of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Vahidi said: “This demand of the people will be fulfilled.”

Stressing that any hostile act and even the slightest aggression by the enemy will be met with dreadful and painful blows, he added: “The enemy should learn from the successive defeats it has suffered; otherwise, greater lessons lie ahead.”

Brig. Gen. Mohammad-Reza Naqdi, Advisor to the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, told Defa Press on the sidelines of the Tehran procession that the demand for revenge over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reflects the general will of the people.

“The people loved and still love their Leader, and will accept nothing but revenge,” Naqdi said.

He added that the demand is not new, noting that for the past 257 nights people have chanted it every night in squares in cities and villages across the country, and that the call will continue.

“This matter will not end without taking revenge on the killers of the martyred Leader, and God willing, this revenge will be taken,” he said.

