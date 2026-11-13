Araghchi condemns Western media silence on Gaza genocide

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned the lack of attention in Western media to Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza, warning that the declining coverage of the humanitarian catastrophe is allowing the suffering of Palestinians to fade from public view.

In a post on his X account, Araghchi described the situation as a “silent genocide,” criticizing the near-total absence of media coverage of the unfolding crisis.

“The disastrous situation in Gaza is no longer making headlines in Western media,” he wrote.

“A silent genocide is going on with almost zero attention. It is shameful, and an indication that Israel has succeeded in one aspect of its effort to start wars to divert attention from its failures,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

The worsening floods in Gaza have further exposed the devastating impact of the destruction of the territory’s infrastructure during Israel’s military campaign.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, heavy rainfall has flooded or damaged around 70,000 displacement tents, affecting approximately 350,000 people. In some areas, floodwaters have reportedly reached depths of 1.5 meters.

More than 700 kilometers of sewage networks have also been destroyed, while acute shortages of fuel and rescue equipment have severely hampered emergency services’ ability to respond to the crisis.

