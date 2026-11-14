Iran defeat Nigeria at FIP World Polo Championship Zone E Qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Nigeria 11-3 at the FIP World Polo Championship Zone E Qualifiers on Saturday.

Iran defeated Nigeria, with familiar faces, the Reza brothers, making their mark on the encounter.

In another match, Pakistan stunned India with a 7–4 victory, securing their place in the final.

Nigeria hosts the Federation of International Polo Zone E qualifiers for the World Polo Championship, with teams from Nigeria, India, Iran and Pakistan competing at Guards Polo Club, Abuja, from Nov. 9 to 16.