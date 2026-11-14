Iranian painter unveils two paintings commemorating Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) 

TEHRAN – Iranian painter Ali Bahreini unveiled two new paintings depicting the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), on Friday, the anniversary of her martyrdom.

The two newly released works portray different moments associated with the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA), Mehr reported.

The first painting depicts the moment of her martyrdom, while the second portrays Imam Ali (AS) mourning over her body during her funeral procession.

Bahreini, an experienced painter and calligrapher known for his religious and historical subjects, has devoted much of his artistic career to depicting figures and events from Islamic history, particularly the lives of the Ahl al-Bayt (the family of Prophet Muhammad).

Born in 1970, in Bushehr province, Bahreini began painting professionally in 1989. Over the course of his career, he has held 18 solo exhibitions in Bushehr province and approximately 11 others in different parts of Iran. He has also participated in 25 group exhibitions.

His artistic approach is primarily realist, although he incorporates elements of traditional Persian miniature painting and Impressionism into his works. Religious themes have been a recurring feature of his artistic output, with paintings such as “The Loneliness of Hazrat Fatemeh,” “The Loneliness of Imam Ali,” “Birth of the Jasmine,” and “Manifestation of the Advent” among his notable works.

Among his major projects is the “Mehr-o-Mah” (Sun and Moon) collection, comprising 20 oil paintings inspired by different stages of the lives of Imam Ali (AS) and Hazrat Fatemeh (SA), from their births to their martyrdoms. The collection was created with an emphasis on historical accounts and documented sources.

Another significant project, “Fasl-e Sorkh” (Red Season), consists of 20 paintings depicting scenes from the Battle of Karbala. Created in 2005, the collection draws on historical chronicles and accounts of the Ashura uprising and was later published as a book by the University of Tehran Press.

Bahreini has received several national awards at Quranic art and visual arts festivals for his work.

Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) holds a central place in Islamic history and devotion. As the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Khadija, she is revered by Muslims, particularly in the Shia tradition, as a model of faith, dignity and moral integrity. She was the wife of Imam Ali (AS) and the mother of Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS). Her life and legacy have inspired centuries of religious literature, poetry, calligraphy and other art forms.

Events celebrating Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) are often held in connection with Fatemiyeh, a period of mourning and commemoration observed by many Shia Muslims in remembrance of her death. The occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on her place in Islamic tradition and the values associated with her life.

SAB/