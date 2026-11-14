Women artists explore Hadith al-Kisa through calligraphy, visual arts in Tehran

TEHRAN - An exhibition featuring more than 80 artworks inspired by Hadith al-Kisa, created by Iranian women artists, opened at the Khaneh Gallery of the Art Bureau in Tehran on Friday, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA).

Hadith al-Kisa recounts an occasion when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gathered his close family members under a cloak. In Islamic tradition, the narration highlights the special status of the Prophet’s household, known as the Ahl al-Bayt.

The visual arts exhibition brings together works by 50 women artists specializing in calligraphy, illumination, poetry and photography. The artworks offer different artistic interpretations of Hadith al-Kisa, Mehr reported.

Hamideh Givi, a member of the Iranian Calligraphers Association, said the exhibition is being held for the second consecutive year and features more than 80 works produced by members of the Women of the Sun's Design artistic group.

Explaining the exhibition's central theme, Givi said the text of Hadith al-Kisa has been rendered in Naskh calligraphy, while its Persian translation has been written in Nastaliq and Shekasteh Nastaliq scripts.

The exhibition also includes paintings inspired by the narration, alongside poems written by women members of the group. These literary works have been transcribed by calligraphers, while illumination artists have prepared ornamental title pages intended for a forthcoming illustrated book.

The exhibition's poster also incorporates a photograph taken by one of the group's photographers, reflecting the collaborative nature of the project.

Givi noted that the Women of the Sun's Design group has organized several collective exhibitions over the years.

Among the group's previous projects was a workshop held at Tehran's Azadi Tower during the month of Muharram last year, in which participating artists transcribed Ziyarat Ashura, a devotional text recited in remembrance of Imam Hussein (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala. The work was subsequently published as an illustrated book.

Givi said the organizers also plan to publish the outcome of the ongoing exhibition in the form of an illustrated volume, bringing together the calligraphy, poetry, paintings and illumination works presented at the exhibition.

The exhibition opened on November 13 and will run through November 17.

SAB/