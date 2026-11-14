Iran rejects normal IAEA inspections under abnormal conditions

TEHRAN – Iran’s Mission to the United Nations Office in Vienna has condemned resolutions adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on Iran as legally and technically flawed, stressing that normal implementation of safeguards cannot resume under the abnormal conditions created by attacks on the country’s safeguarded nuclear facilities.

In a statement posted on its X account, the Iranian mission also criticized IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s reporting on Iran, arguing that the Board’s decisions were adopted through an abuse of process and that US-Israeli attacks had disrupted inspections and forced the Agency to withdraw its inspectors.

The mission said the IAEA had based its reports on Board of Governors resolutions that were “technically and legally flawed,” adopted through an abuse of process, and contained findings that exceeded the Board’s legal authority.

It further noted that Grossi himself had acknowledged that attacks on Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities had created unprecedented circumstances, disrupted inspections and compelled the Agency to withdraw its inspectors, while making it necessary to take Iran’s security concerns into account.

“The US erased its aggression from biased resolutions, but not its consequences from reality. Facts don’t vanish because politics demands!” the mission stated.

It emphasized that the normal implementation of safeguards could not resume under abnormal circumstances, calling on the Board of Governors to address the root causes of the current situation.

The mission also criticized the Board for including the aggressor among its members, saying this made any effort to address the underlying causes an impossible task.



