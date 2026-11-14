Senior MP: Iran’s steadfastness has left US in a strategic dead end

TEHRAN – Iran’s steadfast resistance on multiple fronts has pushed the United States into a strategic dead end, with any further miscalculation by its adversaries likely to provoke an even more consequential response from Tehran, the chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said.

Ebrahim Azizi made the remarks on Friday, attributing the failure of US and Israeli calculations to the Iranian nation’s resilience in the face of sustained hostile actions by Washington and the Israeli regime.

Recalling decades of US hostility toward Iran, Azizi said Washington had sought to undermine the country since the victory of the Islamic Revolution through various measures, including coup attempts such as the Nojeh coup, the Tabas incident, the imposition of war, economic and political sanctions, and efforts to create instability across different sectors.

He said the US president’s contradictory and frequently changing statements on negotiations, agreements, war, military action, the Strait of Hormuz and threats to destroy Iran reflected Washington’s failure to anticipate the Islamic Republic’s response and its inability to bring developments under control.

Addressing political developments in the United States and the occupied territories, Azizi said Iran did not regard changes in American political parties or administrations as significant, stressing that neither Republican nor Democratic governments altered Washington’s fundamental approach toward the Iranian nation.

He described the two parties as essentially pursuing the same hostile policy toward Iran, saying their differences did not change their opposition to the Iranian nation or their willingness to wage war against the country.

Nevertheless, he said the political setbacks suffered by the ruling parties in the United States and the Israeli regime carried an important message about the resilience of the Iranian nation that the international community should recognize.

“We had already warned that any war would take on a regional dimension, and it did. We had announced that we would close the Strait of Hormuz, and we did. We had also stated that we would strike any source of threat, and we carried it out,” Azizi said.

He warned that if Iran’s adversaries continued to miscalculate, the country’s response would be more painful and regret-inducing than ever before.