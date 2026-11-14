Iran demonstrated remarkable strength in two wars, says ex-FM

TEHRAN – Iran demonstrated extraordinary resilience and strength in the two imposed wars (the 12-day war and the Ramadan war), surprising the international community with its ability to withstand external pressure, former Iranian foreign minister Ali Akbar Salehi has said.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency, Salehi, who also previously headed the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), reflected on the two wars Iran has experienced over the past two years, saying the Islamic Republic had displayed remarkable capabilities in the face of widespread international expectations.

“We do not claim to be a global military power, nor do we claim to be a global economic power. But we can say with confidence that we have been able to stand firm against the bullying and unjust pressure imposed on us by others,” he stated.

Salehi pointed to the importance of national unity in the face of wars and economic pressure, saying people has backed the government and prevented the political system from collapsing under pressure.

Drawing a comparison with the Arab Spring and the Islamic Awakening movements, he said popular uprisings in several countries had failed to achieve their intended outcomes because of the lack of necessary unity between the people and their governments.

In Iran's case, he argued, the principle of Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist) had played a pivotal role in preserving the cohesion and continuity of the Islamic Revolution.

