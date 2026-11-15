Iranian Cultural Week held at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in South Korea

TEHRAN – The Iranian Cultural Week, marking 50 years of Persian and Iranian studies at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, South Korea, was held at the university from November 9 to 13 with a variety of academic, cultural, and student-focused programs, including a speech contest this week, highlighting cultural ties and longstanding friendship between Iran and South Korea.

The judging panel of the contest included Iran’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Ahmad Erfanian, who encouraged contestants as they expressed their enthusiasm for learning more about Iran’s language and culture and highlighted the shared interests and longstanding friendship between the two peoples.

Erfanian highlighted the role of the Persian language in introducing Iran’s culture, literature, and civilization. He expressed his gratitude to the professors and students of Hankuk University for their efforts in teaching and expanding the language within South Korea, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The cultural week’s agenda also included seminars with alumni, a translation competition, and a gathering of graduates from the department of Persian and Iranian Studies.

In the inaugural session, participating students delivered speeches in Persian regarding their motivations for learning the language, their interests in Iranian culture and literature, and their personal experiences in this field.

Following this, seminars were held featuring alumni from the department of Persian and Iranian Studies, who are currently active in the media and financial sectors. Additionally, students participated in a Persian translation competition.

The closing ceremony of the Iranian Cultural Week took place on November 13 at the Korea Press Foundation, attended by the Iranian Ambassador, university officials, professors, students, and alumni. Ambassador Erfanian emphasized the role of language teaching and cultural studies in strengthening mutual understanding and consolidating ties between the peoples of Iran and South Korea. A video message from Kim Joon-pyo, the South Korean Ambassador to Tehran, was also screened.

At the conclusion of the gathering, three students were honored for their achievements in translation. Furthermore, an exhibition of Iranian handicrafts and programs showcasing Iranian culture and cuisine were held on the sidelines of the event.

The Persian and Iranian Studies department at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies began its activities in 1976 and has played a key role over the past five decades in training graduates and expanding the knowledge of Iran’s language, literature, and culture in South Korea.

SS/SAB

