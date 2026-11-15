Iran Chamber offers 3 proposals to safeguard private sector capacity in next year’s budget

TEHRAN- The President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) discussed three proposals submitted by the Iran Chamber to the government to preserve private-sector capacity in 1406 (next Iranian year) and said: “These proposals rely less on new spending and more on reforming the composition of resources and expenditures.”

Samad Hassanzadeh, President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, on Sunday, at the meeting of the Board of Representatives of the Iran Chamber, expressed appreciation for the President’s directive on the distribution of banking resources and balanced financing of the provinces. He said: “One of the issues that chambers of commerce have seriously pursued over the past months has been preventing the concentration of resources from the provinces’ economic activities in the banking network based in Tehran.”

The President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture added: “The President’s directive in this regard showed that coherent, documented follow-up by the private sector can elevate structural economic issues to the level of national decision-making and pave the way for correcting unfair procedures.”

Hassanzadeh, stating that “criticism of the concentration of provincial credits in the capital was emphasized by all chamber presidents in all meetings, and in particular Mr. Zhaeleh, President of the Tabriz Chamber, raised this concern in all meetings with officials,” noted: “The Central Bank’s circular requiring the allocation of at least 70 percent of provincial deposits to facilities in the same province is also an important step toward strengthening economic justice and regional financing.”

The President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture emphasized: “Of course, the importance of this decision will become clear through its precise implementation, oversight of banks’ performance, and direction of resources toward productive firms, development projects, and job-creating investments.”

He then emphasized safeguarding private-sector capacity in the 1406 budget and said: “The attention paid by the honorable President in the 1406 budget circular to priorities such as ‘maintaining economic stability’ and ‘preventing the erosion of production capacity and supporting the private sector’ is especially important, and we hope its result will be fruitful for the country’s economy.”

Samad Hassanzadeh added: “At a time when economic firms face liquidity constraints, policy uncertainty, and rising production costs, placing these priorities at the center of budget policymaking should be welcomed as a good omen—provided that we also see their reflection in executive provisions and resource allocation.”

The President of the Iran Chamber then discussed the Iran Chamber’s three proposals to the government for preserving private-sector capacity in 1406 and named as their main outlines: “replacing part of scattered exemptions and supports with tax incentives, conditional on reinvestment and increased productivity”; “targeted settlement and offsetting of the government’s confirmed debts to firms through mutual claims and debts”; and “prioritizing construction expenditures in favor of unfinished projects involving private-sector participation and investment.” He said: “These proposals rely less on new spending and more on reforming the composition of resources and expenditures.”

MA