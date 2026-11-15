Qalibaf: Iran will not accept prolonged state of neither war nor peace

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned that Iran will not allow the current state of neither war nor peace to persist, stressing that an agreement with the United States remains possible if Washington accepts Tehran’s seven reasonable conditions.

Addressing an open session of Parliament on Sunday, Qalibaf said Iran was prepared for either negotiations or confrontation, adding that the choice between the two made little difference to Tehran.

He emphasized that accepting Iran’s seven conditions, which he described as the outcome of the Iranian nation’s sacrifices and perseverance, would pave the way for an agreement.

Qalibaf warned that any further miscalculation by Washington would have serious consequences, saying the capabilities and resolve of Iran’s Armed Forces, rather than US preferences, would determine the scope and geography of any potential battlefield. He cautioned that another war would have far-reaching consequences for multiple parties.

The speaker also criticized US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over his recent remarks, describing his language as vulgar and unethical and saying it reflected Washington’s frustration in confronting the strength of the Islamic Republic.

Qalibaf added that Bessent, who had reportedly sought refuge in military shelters out of fear of potential threats, would be better advised to reflect on the United States’ strategic setbacks in the Persian Gulf rather than resort to insulting other nations.

Qalibaf’s remarks came after President Masoud Pezeshkian said Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei had instructed officials to bring the neither war nor peace situation to an end.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran remained ready for negotiations based on dignity, justice and equal footing, but would not yield to coercion, threats or bullying.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei has also called on Washington to abandon 'fabricated accounts of negotiations with Tehran and accept Iran’s seven conditions.'

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for his part, has emphasized that Washington must choose between accepting Iran’s conditions and continuing the war, underscoring that the country’s Armed Forces are fully prepared for either scenario.