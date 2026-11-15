IHR Council condemns continued Israeli attacks on Gaza

TEHRAN – Iran’s High Council for Human Rights has condemned continued Israeli attacks and violations in the Gaza Strip, denouncing the silence and inaction of international human rights bodies amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the council said that despite the ceasefire announced in October 2025, Palestinians continued to face deadly attacks, widespread destruction and severe restrictions on access to food, water, medicine and healthcare.

Citing Palestinian sources, the council said the death toll since the Israeli military campaign began on October 17, 2023, had exceeded 74,000, with more than 175,000 people injured. Thousands of children, over 1,700 healthcare workers and hundreds of journalists and media workers were among those killed, while thousands remained missing beneath the rubble.

The council said the continued killing of civilians and destruction of essential infrastructure constituted serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. It specifically cited the principles of civilian protection, distinction and proportionality, as well as the prohibition of collective punishment under the Geneva Conventions.

It also referred to proceedings before the International Court of Justice and arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, saying these reflected the seriousness of the legal questions surrounding the conflict.

The council urged the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international bodies to move beyond statements of condemnation and take effective action to protect civilians, end the attacks, lift the blockade of Gaza and ensure the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid.

It further called for independent investigations into alleged violations and accountability for those responsible, including individuals who ordered or facilitated the acts. It urged countries providing Israel with weapons, military assistance or political support to meet their international obligations and refrain from contributing to violations of international law.

Concluding its statement, the council said human rights must not be subject to political interests or double standards, warning that silence in the face of civilian suffering was not neutrality.

