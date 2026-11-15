Araghchi receives credentials of new Malaysian, Japanese and Dutch Ambassadors

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has received copies of the credentials of the newly appointed ambassadors of Malaysia, Japan and the Netherlands, as the outgoing Brunei envoy paid him a farewell visit at the end of his diplomatic mission.

On Sunday, Araghchi met with Dato’ Wan Yusri, Malaysia’s new ambassador to Iran, and Toru Morikawa, Japan’s newly appointed ambassador. Both diplomats presented copies of their credentials at the start of their respective diplomatic missions.

On Saturday, the Iranian foreign minister also received a copy of the credentials of Janet Alberda, the Netherlands’ new ambassador to the Islamic Republic, marking the beginning of her diplomatic assignment.

Separately, Awang Haji Ismail Abdul Manap, Brunei Darussalam’s outgoing ambassador to Iran, met with Araghchi at the Foreign Ministry on Saturday to bid farewell at the conclusion of his diplomatic tenure.

