Paris cinema to host retrospective of Abbas Kiarostami

TEHRAN- A retrospective of acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, featuring 18 films spanning different periods of his career, will be held at La Filmothèque du Quartier Latin in Paris from November 20 to December 24.

The program offers audiences an opportunity to rediscover the filmmaker's work, from his early productions at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (Kanoon) to his later films made in France, as well as his celebrated Koker trilogy.

The selection brings together feature films, short films and lesser-known works, providing an overview of Kiarostami's distinctive cinematic approach and his contribution to Iranian and world cinema.

A central part of the retrospective is the Koker trilogy, comprising “Where Is the Friend's House?” (1987), “And Life Goes On” (1992) and “Through the Olive Trees” (1994). Set in and around the villages of northern Iran, the three films explore ordinary people's lives through themes of friendship, responsibility, love and resilience, while blurring the boundaries between fiction and reality.

“Where Is the Friend's House?” follows a young schoolboy's efforts to return his classmate's notebook, turning an apparently simple task into a reflection on responsibility and compassion. “And Life Goes On” follows a filmmaker's journey through earthquake-stricken northern Iran in search of the child actors from his earlier film, portraying the determination of people to rebuild their lives. “Through the Olive Trees” further blurs the boundaries between fiction and reality through a story involving a film crew working in the aftermath of the earthquake.

The retrospective also includes several of Kiarostami's internationally acclaimed works, such as “Close-Up” (1990), a blend of documentary and fiction based on a real-life impersonation case; “Taste of Cherry” (1997), which follows a man contemplating suicide; “The Wind Will Carry Us” (1999), about a filmmaker's stay in a remote Kurdish village; “Ten” (2002), portraying conversations between a woman and her passengers in Tehran; “Shirin” (2008), built around women's reactions to a theatrical performance; “Certified Copy” (2010), exploring identity and relationships; and “Like Someone in Love” (2012), a story of unexpected connections in Tokyo.

The program also features several of Kiarostami's early works, including “The Bread and Alley” (1970), “The Recreation” (1974), “Experience” (1973), “The Wedding Suit” (1976), “The Chorus” (1982), “Orderly or Disorderly” (1981), “The Fellow Citizen” (1983) and “Homework” (1989).

Born in Tehran in 1940, Kiarostami began his filmmaking career at Kanoon, where he established a distinctive style through short films and works focusing on children's experiences and everyday life. He later became one of the most internationally recognized figures of Iranian cinema.

His films received major international recognition, including the Palme d'Or at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival for “Taste of Cherry.” Kiarostami died in Paris in July 2016 at the age of 76.

The retrospective at La Filmothèque du Quartier Latin provides an opportunity for French audiences to revisit the work of a filmmaker whose minimalist storytelling, poetic imagery and exploration of the relationship between fiction and reality left a lasting mark on world cinema.

SAB/

