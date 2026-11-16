Keigo Higashino’s ‘The Keeper of the Camphor Tree’ published in Persian

TEHRAN – “The Keeper of the Camphor Tree,” a novel by bestselling Japanese author Keigo Higashino, has been published in Persian by Milkan Publishing House in Tehran with a translation by Omid Hosseini.

The novel, originally published in 2025, combines mystery, family relationships and elements of the supernatural to explore human connections, grief, hope and the possibility of emotional healing. Rather than following the conventional structure of a crime thriller, the book centers on an unusual tree whose mysterious powers bring together people carrying private worries, unanswered questions and unspoken feelings.

The story follows Reito Naoi, a young man whose life takes an unexpected turn after a series of unfortunate events leads to his arrest. Facing a prison sentence, he receives an unusual offer from a lawyer representing a relative he has never met: his aunt Chifune. She agrees to help secure his release on one condition – he must become the guardian of an ancient camphor tree standing on the grounds of a shrine.

With little direction for his future, Reito accepts the responsibility and begins his new role. The tree, however, is no ordinary landmark. According to a longstanding belief, people visit it after nightfall to communicate with it in a mysterious ritual, seeking comfort, guidance or a way to express feelings they cannot share with others.

As Reito observes the visitors, he encounters individuals whose lives and circumstances are far more complicated than they initially appear. Among them are a reserved middle-aged man who spends long hours humming to the tree, his daughter, who secretly follows him, and a wealthy young man who approaches the ritual with skepticism and reluctance.

Curious about the tree's significance and the reasons behind these visits, Reito repeatedly turns to Chifune for explanations. His aunt, however, does not reveal the answers immediately, telling him that he will understand the tree's secrets when he is ready.

Through these encounters, Reito gradually discovers that his responsibility extends beyond simply protecting an ancient tree. The people who come to it are seeking ways to confront their past, communicate with loved ones and find meaning in experiences that have shaped their lives. The tree becomes a meeting point between memory, loss and the human need for connection.

The novel explores how seemingly ordinary gestures and encounters can influence people's lives, while raising questions about the nature of communication, the bonds between generations and the things people leave unsaid. Higashino combines an element of mystery with an emotionally driven narrative, gradually revealing the significance of the tree and the stories surrounding it.

Keigo Higashino was one of Japan's most widely read contemporary novelists, best known for his mystery and crime fiction. Born in Osaka in 1958, he graduated from Osaka Prefectural University with a degree in electrical engineering and worked as an engineer before pursuing writing full-time. He made his literary debut in 1985 with “After School,” which won the prestigious Edogawa Rampo Prize. His 2006 novel “The Devotion of Suspect X” earned him the Naoki Prize and the Honkaku Mystery Award, while its English translation was shortlisted for the 2012 Edgar Award for Best Novel. Among his other internationally recognized works are “Malice,” “Journey Under the Midnight Sun” and “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store.” His books have been translated into numerous languages and adapted for film and television. Higashino died in July 2026, aged 68.

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