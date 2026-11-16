Bank asset monetization fund to be unveiled next week, minister says

TEHRAN – Iran will unveil a fund next week to help banks monetize their real estate assets and use them to raise financing, Economy Minister Seyed Ali Madanizadeh said.

Under the proposed mechanism, banks will be able to transfer their properties to a fund established by the Economy Ministry in exchange for investment units, which they can then sell on the market or use as financing instruments and collateral, Madanizadeh said during a meeting with members of parliament's Civil Affairs Committee.

The fund will help turn idle assets into usable financial resources by making investment units available for trading, creating additional capacity for financing, he added.

Madanizadeh also said procedures for monetizing government and public-sector assets had been accelerated in recent months, with improvements in the review and approval of cases allowing government agencies to make greater use of the mechanism.

Housing law needs revision to diversify financing options

The economy minister also called for changes to the law on boosting housing production, saying its current framework and financing mechanisms had failed to deliver the expected results in helping people become homeowners.

He said legal reforms and new financing instruments were needed to make more effective use of the banking network and capital market in funding the housing sector.

Madanizadeh said banks must operate within legal requirements while safeguarding the rights of depositors and shareholders. He pointed to improved banking performance in housing finance over the past two years, saying figures showed that banks were increasingly taking on a role in financing the sector.

He expressed hope that the banking system would be able to do more to help people buy homes and support housing finance.

Unlike many other countries, where a significant share of banks' portfolios and balance sheets is allocated to housing loans or housing finance securities, Iran's banking system has limited banks' involvement in the sector, leaving much of the responsibility to Bank Maskan, he said.

Diversifying housing finance would require restructuring banks' financial operations and cleaning up their balance sheets to create greater capacity for allocating resources to national priorities, as well as making wider use of different financing instruments, including those available through the capital market, Madanizadeh said.

He said the proposal to amend the housing production law had been raised last year but its follow-up was delayed by developments and constraints arising from the war.

The Economy Ministry, Central Bank and banking network agreed that the law's existing framework and mechanisms, despite their stated objectives, did not necessarily lead to the intended outcome of increasing homeownership, he said.

Madanizadeh said the ministry was working with the Central Bank and the Transport and Urban Development Ministry to prepare a bill revising the law. He urged members of the relevant working group to pursue the proposal so the necessary amendments could be submitted to parliament's Civil Affairs Committee.

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