Iranian SMEs seek to expand presence in Vietnamese market

TEHRAN – Iranian small industries are seeking to strengthen their presence in Vietnam through a trade mission involving food industry representatives, with plans to showcase domestic production capabilities and expand commercial ties with the Southeast Asian market, the head of West Azarbaijan Industrial Estates Company said.

Hadi Barzegar said coordinated planning and support for industrial units would help introduce Iran’s production potential and facilitate cooperation with Vietnamese businesses.

He said West Azarbaijan Province had been designated to coordinate the mission, with support from the provincial Industrial Estates Company to help companies participate and reduce the costs of entering new markets.

The 17-member delegation was sent to Vietnam after two months of planning and coordination and with authorization from Iran’s Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization, Barzegar said.

The group comprised food industry representatives from industrial parks and zones in West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Sistan-Baluchestan, Tehran and Isfahan provinces.

Barzegar said companies from 18 provinces had initially been expected to take part, but some withdrew because of wartime conditions.

The delegation’s agenda included meetings with Iran’s ambassador and economic counsellor in Vietnam, talks with the Hanoi Chamber of Commerce and discussions with specialist private-sector associations in the country’s food industry.

The group also visited two Vietnamese food production facilities to learn about their manufacturing capabilities, explore potential areas of cooperation and gain a better understanding of the local market, he said.

Barzegar stressed the need to follow up on the results of the visit, saying closer engagement with Vietnamese trade associations and businesspeople could strengthen ties between companies in the two countries and help Iranian industrial firms expand their export markets.

He added that developing export markets for small and medium-sized enterprises requires not only showcasing production capabilities but also understanding destination markets, standards, competitors and distribution channels. Participation in international trade meetings and specialized events can help manufacturers establish direct links with buyers and business operators.

West Azarbaijan Industrial Estates Company is seeking to promote business contacts between Iranian manufacturers and Vietnamese companies by coordinating the mission and supporting the participation of industrial firms.

EF/