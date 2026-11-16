Iran, Armenia to expand cultural cooperation

TEHRAN – In a specialized meeting in Yerevan, Armenia, A high-level delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, led by Vice President Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi, held talks with Armenian officials, including Armenian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Alfred Kocharyan, and discussed strategies for developing cultural relations between the two countries.

At the beginning of the meeting, Kocharyan highly valued the centuries-old cultural ties between Armenia and Iran and emphasized the importance of opportunities to deepen them in various fields, ILNA reported on Sunday.

He highlighted the successful cooperation already in place, stressing the importance of implementing joint programs in various fields of intangible cultural heritage and contemporary art.

Also speaking at the meeting, Mohsen Javadi, deputy for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, said that the Iranian delegation is pursuing cultural issues with the aim of identifying new opportunities and strengthening existing cooperation.

Pointing to the regular presence of Iranian artists in Armenian cultural events and the participation of Armenian artists in Iranian festivals and artistic programs, Javadi remarked: “The primary goal of these negotiations is not to create relations from scratch, but to deepen, expand, and organize the cooperation that has already taken shape through the initiative of artists, cultural activists, and the people of both nations.”

Javadi emphasized that Iran and Armenia possess a rich historical and civilizational heritage, and noted: “The presence of Persian language enthusiasts, Iranology researchers, and academic figures familiar with Iranian culture in Armenia provides a fertile ground for the development of cultural cooperation.”

He also stressed the necessity of moving beyond general discussions toward specific programs, suggesting that the topics discussed in this meeting should be followed up through official correspondence, the determination of priorities, and the drafting of executive agreements in subsequent stages.

Javadi invited Armenian cultural officials to visit Iran and proposed that Armenian Cultural Weeks be held in Tehran and other cultural hubs such as Isfahan and Shiraz, with reciprocal Iranian Cultural Weeks held in Yerevan.

According to him, these events could encompass a diverse range of cultural and artistic activities, including book exhibitions, literary programs, film screenings, musical performances, introductions to visual arts, and specialized seminars.

Emphasizing the importance of broad public participation, Javadi noted that cultural weeks provide the opportunity for cultural connections to transcend the sphere of elites and professional artists, allowing ordinary citizens—especially youth and families—to become acquainted with the cultural achievements of the other country.

Referring to the discussions held during the meeting of the high-level officials of the two countries, he announced a proposal to select and translate a collection of prominent works by Iranian and Armenian authors.

Based on this proposal, works by prominent contemporary Armenian authors in the fields of fiction, poetry, art, science, and technology will be selected for translation into Persian, while a collection of works by Iranian writers and researchers will conversely be introduced for translation and publication in Armenian.

The Deputy for Cultural Affairs noted that while a significant portion of the Iranian and Armenian audiences are familiar with the prominent figures of classical literature in both countries, the works of young authors and new literary trends have been less introduced to the counterpart’s language.

“Expanding the translation of contemporary works can bridge this gap and provide a platform for the new generation to become acquainted with the thoughts, concerns, and social and cultural developments of both societies,” he stated.

In this framework, the development of cooperation between publishers, translators, universities, and research centers of the two countries was also emphasized.

Another segment of the negotiations was dedicated to expanding the reciprocal presence of Iranian and Armenian publishers in book fairs and festivals.

Referring to the vast capacity of the Tehran International Book Fair to introduce the works of foreign authors, Javadi suggested that the presence of Armenian publishers and writers in this event should be strengthened.

Subsequently, the Armenian side proposed that the two countries explore the possibility of mutually attending each other’s international book fairs as a “Special Guest.”

Based on this proposal, Iran and Armenia could, during specific periods, achieve a more extensive presence in the book fairs of the counterpart country by benefiting from dedicated exhibition spaces and organizing diverse cultural and literary programs.

During the meeting, the unveiling of the prose translation of Ferdowsi’s “Shahnameh” into Armenian was highlighted as a prominent example of cultural cooperation between the two nations.

This valuable work was translated by George Asaturyan, with the scientific editing and the writing of the introduction handled by Professor Garnik Asatryan, a prominent Armenian Iranologist.

This translation is the result of several years of scientific and research activity and presents the narrative portions of the Shahnameh in a literary prose format to Armenian readers.

During the unveiling ceremony, the efforts of the translator and editor, as well as the services of Loris Tjeknavorian, the prominent Iranian-Armenian composer, were honored.

For his part, Pourmohammadi, referring to the position of the “Shahnameh” in Iran’s cultural heritage and its influence on art and literature, proposed the establishment of a “Shahnameh House” in Armenia, with the participation of researchers and artists from both countries.

Referring to the international standing of Iranian cinema, Armenian cultural officials noted the continuous presence of Iranian filmmakers’ works at the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival, describing the festival as an effective platform for connecting the cinematographers of the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the growing potential of the Armenian film industry and the necessity of utilizing the professional expertise of Iranian cinema.

In this regard, the expansion of Armenian language instruction, Armenian studies, and research related to Armenian history and culture in Iranian universities and academic centers was also a point of interest.

The Armenian side, referring to the joint cooperation between the two countries in introducing cultural traditions and rituals, cited the joint file “Tradition of Water and Rain Celebration: Tirgan/Vardavar” as an important example of the capacity for Iran-Armenia cooperation on the international stage.

This file has been submitted by Iran and Armenia to UNESCO for consideration in 2026 and is currently on the list of files under review for inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Further in the meeting, Mohammad Asadi-Movahed, the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia, noted the experience of organizing joint programs during his tenure, stating: “The mission of the Iranian Cultural Center is not merely to introduce Iran’s cultural and artistic capacities in Armenia; rather, this institution seeks to facilitate the introduction of Armenian culture, art, elites, and achievements to the Iranian community.”

He described the Cultural Center as a shared platform for developing cultural relations between the two nations and emphasized the need to preserve and strengthen both institutional and grassroots cooperation.

The Iranian Cultural Attaché also mentioned the naming of the assembly hall in the historic Blue Mosque of Yerevan after Yeghishe Charents, the prominent Armenian poet and enthusiast of Iranian culture and literature.

This act, which took place during the visit of the Iranian delegation and in the presence of the Deputy President of Iran, was aimed at honoring Charents’ literary stature and his historical role in the cultural ties between the two nations.

During the ceremony, Charents’ passion for Iranian literature—particularly Ferdowsi’s "Shahnameh"—and his historical role in protecting the Blue Mosque of Yerevan were highlighted.

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