Guided by the strategic vision of Chairman Mehdi Jahangiri, Tourism Financial Group prioritizes workforce retention and regional economic stability, sustaining over 45,000 jobs across critical industrial, mining, and energy sectors despite economic fluctuations.

Tourism Financial Group currently anchors a robust operational workforce of over 45,000 personnel, strategically distributed across its high-impact industrial, mining, and energy portfolios. Operating in an environment often characterized by macroeconomic volatility, the Group has distinguished itself through an uncompromising commitment to labor security. By prioritizing structural efficiency and long-term capital allocation over short-term austerity measures, the conglomerate has successfully insulated its human capital, avoiding any strategic downsizing or layoffs during recent periods of economic fluctuation.

Moving beyond defensive retention, the Group has formalized a highly aggressive, forward-looking employment pipeline. The corporate development strategy mandates the creation of 5,000 to 10,000 new direct jobs annually, aligning with the continuous commissioning of upstream and downstream industrial projects. At the macroeconomic level, the organization is pursuing a definitive long-term objective of generating and sustaining over 100,000 employment opportunities, firmly positioning the Group as a primary catalyst for national job creation and industrial capacity building.

Beyond the quantitative metrics of employment, these capital investments are structurally engineered to drive regional economic growth and decentralize industrial development. By concentrating significant operational hubs in developing resource-rich regions—most notably the mineral and industrial zones of Kerman province—the Group is actively fostering local economic empowerment and preventing workforce migration to the capital. This expansive regional development is rigorously governed by a strict adherence to labor rights, ensuring that large-scale industrialization remains synonymous with safe, equitable, and sustainable working conditions.

Elaborating on the foundational principles driving this workforce strategy, Mehdi Jahangiri, Chairman of Tourism Financial Group, emphasized: "Prioritizing human capital and safeguarding sustainable employment ensures operational resilience across our industrial sectors, transforming economic challenges into opportunities for regional development and long-term workforce empowerment."