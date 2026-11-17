TEHRAN – Besiktas wheelchair basketball team have hired four Iranian players.

The Turkish top-flight team have signed Mohsen Tolouei, Morteza Abedi, Mohammadhassan Sayari and Mohammad Mohammadnezhad.

Morteza Abedi is a member of Iranian national team since 2013. He currently is captain of Team Melli.

Throughout his club career, he has represented Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Balıkesir. During his time in Turkey, Abedi won four Turkish Super League titles and achieved significant success in European competitions.

His European honors include championship titles in the EuroLeague 1, EuroLeague 2 and EuroLeague 3.