TEHRAN – Milad Taghavi, president of the Iran Volleyball Federation, has opted not to renew the contract of Italian head coach Roberto Piazza. He has been tasked by the federation’s board of directors with appointing a world-class coach who can arrive in Iran earlier and dedicate more time to the national team.

Following the conclusion of the initial two-year term of Piazza’s contract as head coach of Iran’s men’s national volleyball team, a series of meetings and negotiations were held to assess the possibility of extending the partnership for another two years. However, following consultations with the federation’s board, Taghavi decided against renewing the Italian coach’s contract, bringing his two-year tenure in Iran to an end.

Piazza officially took charge of Iran’s men’s national team in January 2025. His contract was structured as a two-year agreement with an option for a further two-year extension (2+2), with any renewal subject to the federation’s approval.

Following the Asian Games in Nagoya, where Iran claimed the gold medal, Taghavi and Piazza held talks to review the team’s performance over the previous two years, discuss future plans and outline Iran’s roadmap towards qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Piazza was subsequently asked to submit his proposed plans for the next two years in line with the federation’s objectives and expectations.

During the negotiations, the federation outlined several conditions for a contract extension. Among its key demands were an earlier arrival of the head coach in Iran to begin training camps, a greater commitment of time to national team duties and more direct and consistent involvement in the players’ preparation.

The federation considered these requirements particularly important given the upcoming competitions and the need for the head coach to join the national team’s training camp in Tehran before the arrival of overseas-based players.

During his two-year spell in charge, Piazza experienced mixed results with Iran. The national team finished ninth in the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) with six victories and went on to secure eighth place at the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, recording one of its best-ever finishes in the competition.

In 2026, Iran finished 15th in the VNL but bounced back by winning silver at the Asian Championship and gold at the Nagoya Asian Games, adding two major continental honors to Piazza’s record.

Ultimately, with the two sides unable to reach an agreement on the terms of an extension, Piazza’s tenure as Iran head coach came to an end after two years.

Following the board’s decision, Taghavi has been tasked with assessing potential candidates and negotiating with leading international coaches to appoint a new head coach for Iran’s men's national volleyball team.